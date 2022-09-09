TikTok Handle:@theonlydjdrip
Followers:63,000
Who: Julian Leal, 22, a Columbia College student and DJ
How he got started: Leal, who goes by the stage name DJ Drip, began posting videos of himself performing mixes in January 2021.
Top post: His blend of Bad Bunny’s “Tití Me Preguntó” and Dixson Waz’s “Toco Toco To” has nearly a million views.
Secret to his success: “I feel like it’s the way that I mix the songs, but it also has something to do with the way I look,” Leal says.
Fame moment: Leal’s posts led to a chance to open for G Herbo at the Chicago Theatre in September.