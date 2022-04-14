On February 28, Chicago magazine hosted its first Secret Supper of 2022 at Chef Stephen Gillanders’ sleek and creative South Loop restaurant, Apolonia. Diners enjoyed an outstanding five-course dinner developed by Gillanders and Chef de Cuisine Joseph Spretnjak. The menu included the buzzworthy black truffle puff bread with crunchy herbs and toasted garlic, fiorentini al sugo with Catalpa Grove pork sausage, and Pastry Chef Tatum Sinclair’s decadent banana budino cake. Guests enjoyed three specialty cocktails by The House of Suntory that featured their Haku Vodka, Toki Whiskey, and Roku Gin, in addition to a refreshing grapefruit-rhubarb and vanilla mocktail mixed with Topo Chico. The event was sponsored by Beam Suntory, Topo Chico, and Brizo and Delta Chicago. A portion of the evening’s proceeds benefited Save Money Save Life.