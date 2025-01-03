Chicago, IL – March 19, 2025 – The Alzheimer’s Association’s “Power of Purple: A Reason to Hope Luncheon” held on March 13, 2025, at the Fairmont Chicago was a tremendous success, raising nearly $500,000 to support Alzheimer’s care, research, and vital resources for caregivers. More than 500 guests gathered for this inspiring event, which highlighted the dedication and resilience of caregivers, while also advancing awareness of Alzheimer’s and dementia’s impact.

This year’s event, co-chaired by Francia Harrington, Mekeda Johnson-Brooks, Barry Masek and Jim Wong, honored local community leaders and partners who have made an impact in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease. The following awards were presented:

Champion Award – Aimee Nolan

Health System Award – Rush (accepted by Dr. Robert Higgins, President of Rush University, Chief Academic Officer and Chief Clinical Officer)

The event also featured the presentation of the Caregiver Awards, which honored individuals who have shown extraordinary commitment in supporting those affected by Alzheimer’s or dementia. Award recipients included:

Katie Fielmann – Professional Caregiver Award

– Professional Caregiver Award Ramona Liza Murillo – Family & Friend Caregiver Award

“These individuals exemplify the heart and soul of caregiving, showing profound empathy and determination,” said Delia Jervier, Executive Director of the Alzheimer’s Association Illinois Chapter. “The Power of Purple: A Reason to Hope Luncheon was a celebration of their unwavering commitment and an opportunity to unite the community in support of Alzheimer’s awareness and research.”

The event also included remarks from distinguished speakers, including Alzheimer’s and dementia experts Rebecca M. Edelmayer, Ph.D., and David Gates, Ph.D., who shared updates on the latest advancements in research. Special musical guest Opal Staples, singer, songwriter, and actress, added a memorable touch to the event.

Emceed by Jeanne Sparrow of WVAZ (V-103) and Ray Cortopassi, WGN-TV Anchor, the luncheon showcased heartfelt stories from caregivers and emphasized the importance of continuing to fund Alzheimer’s research and support services.

“We are truly grateful to all of our sponsors, donors, and volunteers who have supported this important cause,” said Jervier. “Your generosity is a beacon of hope as we work towards a world without Alzheimer’s.”

2025 Sponsors: A heartfelt thank you to the sponsors who made this event possible, including Silver Sponsors Cavan Capital LLC, The Clare, Frank and Dolores Corbett Charitable Fund, Griffith Foods, Levenfeld Pearlstein, The Melroy Family, Monarch Landing and Radford Green at Sedgebrook.

Funds raised during the luncheon will help further the Alzheimer’s Association’s mission to provide critical support for individuals living with Alzheimer’s and dementia and accelerate research toward finding a cure.

To learn more about the Alzheimer’s Association and to contribute to the fight against Alzheimer’s, please visit PowerAndHope25.givesmart.com.

For press inquiries, please contact Lionell Martin at lrmartin@alz.org.

About the Alzheimer’s Association

The Alzheimer’s Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support, and research. Our mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research, provide and enhance care and support for all affected, and reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health.