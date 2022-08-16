On May 9, Chicago magazine hosted its second Secret Supper of 2022 at One Off Hospitality’s fun and lively concept, avec River North. Ticket holders enjoyed a shared five-course dinner developed by Chef de Cuisine Dylan Patel. The menu featured house favorites such as the chicken liver crostini with strawberry balsamic preserves and mint, slow roasted pork shoulder with clams, fregola pasta and pickled nettles as well as avec’s signature braised cabbage with salted yogurt, walnuts, spiced tomato and dill. The dinner ended with a dessert duo: aged Manchego cheese and Pastry Chef Natalie Saben’s lavender flan. Guests enjoyed three specialty cocktails by The House of Suntory that featured their Haku Vodka, Toki Whiskey, and Roku Gin, in addition to a refreshing grapefruit and vanilla mocktail mixed with Topo Chico. The event was sponsored by Beam Suntory and Topo Chico. A portion of the evening’s proceeds benefited World Central Kitchen in support of Ukraine.