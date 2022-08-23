August 15, 2022 (CHICAGO) – Dressed in Hawaiian shirts, floral sundresses and leis – and that’s just the canine guests –PAWS Chicago’s 19 th annual Beach Party brought hundreds of pet lovers to Offshore at Navy Pier on July 27 to raise lifesaving funds for homeless pets. The event, which raised $375,000, will help the city’s largest No Kill humane organization continue its mission to end needless euthanasia of cats and dogs, and provide lifesaving medical treatments for homeless and at-risk pets.



The Beach Party was emceed by WGN Radio’s Lisa Dent and FOX 32 Chicago’s Jake Hamilton, and co-chaired by PAWS development board members Laura Sachs and HGTV “Windy City Rehab” star Alison Victoria. Guests participated in a spirited live auction by auctioneer David Goodman and enjoyed an up-close view of the Navy Pier fireworks from the dance floor.



Live auction items included trips to Tuscany and Burgundy, and one exotic Hawaiian beachfront condo package even resulted in a bidding war between two guests. Luckily, PAWS was able to sell the package to both, for $18,000 each. Silent auction packages were curated by PAWS Development Board members and included items like a trendy Stella McCartney shoulder bag, donated by Frances Henkel.



Lucky pups in attendance indulged in a doggie buffet provided by PAWS Chicago’s exclusive feeding partner Merrick Pet Care and received pampered treatments at the Dog Spa – complete with brush-outs and pawdicures. Some even danced the night away with their people on the Offshore rooftop – like Chicago the Great Dane dancing on his hind legs with his owner, Magdalena Huk. Human guests also enjoyed a beachfront dinner, photo booth and caricature artist.



Several homeless dogs were available for adoption that evening, including Disco, a 7-month-old Miniature Schnauzer PAWS rescued from Chicago Animal Care & Control, and Gunther, a 3-year-old Dachshund mix who was found dumped by the side of the road in rural Oklahoma locked inside a dirty crate. Disco and Gunther both found homes at the event!



This annual event raises critical funding to support PAWS Chicago’s lifesaving programs and its newly expanded Medical Center, the country’s largest and most advanced hospital for homeless pets.



About PAWS Chicago

PAWS Chicago (Pets Are Worth Saving) is a national model in No Kill animal sheltering, committed to bringing an end to the killing of homeless cats and dogs. As Chicagoland’s largest No Kill shelter, and one of the largest in the nation, PAWS has led the reduction of the number of homeless pets killed in the city by 91% since its founding in 1997.



PAWS Chicago finds homes for 5,000 dogs and cats annually through its adoption centers and operates one of the largest high volume free and low-cost spay/neuter clinics in the country, performing thousands of spay/neuter surgeries every year for communities that need the most help in controlling pet overpopulation. Last year, PAWS opened the nation’s premier medical hospital for homeless pets, which provides treatment for sick and injured dogs and cats in Chicagoland and from shelter partners in 13 states where pets are most at risk of euthanasia.



Charity Navigator, the nation’s largest independent evaluator, has rated PAWS Chicago at its highest 4-star ranking for 19 consecutive years—an accomplishment that less than 1% of the charities in the nation have reached. For more information, visit www.pawschicago.org and follow PAWS Chicago on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.