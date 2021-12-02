On October 18, Chicago magazine hosted its second Secret Supper of 2021 at Boka Restaurant Group’s newly opened and buzzed about West Loop restaurant, Alla Vita. Diners enjoyed a four-course Italian dinner by Executive Chef Lee Wolen. The menu included house favorites such as the Alla Vita chopped salad, spicy rigatoni, and tiramisu. Guests enjoyed three specialty cocktails by The House of Suntory that featured their Haku Vodka, Toki Whiskey, and Roku Gin, in addition to a sweet jasmine raspberry mocktail mixed with Topo Chico. The event was sponsored by Beam Suntory, Topo Chico, ConAgra Brands, and Brizo and Delta Chicago. A portion of the evening’s proceeds benefited Growing Home.