On October 24, Chicago magazine hosted its fourth and final Secret Supper of 2022 at Parker Hospitality’s newest West Loop restaurant, Nisos. Ticket holders enjoyed a five-course dinner curated by Athens-born executive chef Avgeria Stapaki in the restaurant’s bright and airy second-floor dining room. The evening’s Mediterranean-inspired menu highlighted seasonal, fresh ingredients and included dishes like the tiropita with feta, Gruyère, mint, and honey as well as sea bass carpaccio with lemon gel, garlic blossoms, and beetroot tapioca chip. The experience ended on a sweet note with rizogalo, a twist on rice pudding, topped with mango sorbet, cinnamon crumble, and cinnamon tuile. Chef Avgeria’s menu was thoughtfully paired with refreshing and beautiful cocktails featuring El Tesoro Tequila, Haku Vodka and Roku Gin. The Secret Supper was sponsored by Beam Suntory, Brizo and Delta Chicago, and a portion of the proceeds benefited the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer in honor of October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.