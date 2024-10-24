On August 26th, Secret Supper guests enjoyed a refreshing escape into Brazilian-inspired cuisine at Brasero curated by chef John Manion and chef de cuisine Adam Meyer. The evening consisted of a five-course dinner featuring an exquisite lineup of dishes, including a melt-in-your-mouth salmon crudo, irresistibly fresh grilled oysters and prawns, followed by a succulent wagyu picanha served with chimichurri sauce. Guests delighted in crunchy snap pea salads, gooey roasted sweet potatoes with a creme brulee top, and a vibrant endive salad featuring Roth aged gouda cheese, strawberries, and avocado. To top off the meal, a delectable toasted coconut soft serve provided a delightful, tropical finish. Throughout dinner, guests luxuriated in bespoke cocktails such as the Roku Gin gimlet, Basil Hayden Bourbon old Fashioned, and pineapple tepache cocktail with Hornitos Tequila. The vibrant flavors and warm ambiance made the night feel like a sunny getaway.