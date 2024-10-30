On October 28th, Secret Supper guests gathered at Mariscos San Pedro, a vibrant Mexican seafood restaurant in the heart of Pilsen, for an unforgettable dining experience that celebrated the freshest coastal flavors. They kicked off the evening with a Tuna Tostada, a delightful burst of freshness that set the tone for the evening. The Apple and Roasted Squash Salad featuring Roth whipped Moody Blue cheese perfectly balanced sweet and savory notes while the Roasted Octopus with a zesty pineapple salsa and creamy avocado mousse created a taste sensation that left everyone wanting more.The highlight of the evening was the Mole Duck Confit, featuring an intricate tomatillo and peanut-based sauce that elevated the rich, tender duck to new heights. To conclude the meal on a sweet note, diners indulged in the luscious flan drizzled with a decadent caramel and tropical sauce. Guests luxuriated on cocktails throughout including a bold and spicy Aguachile Margarita with Hornitos Tequila, a rich Tamarind-Morita Whiskey Sour crafted with smooth Maker’s Mark, and a refreshing sparkling Hibiscus Beet Ranch Water infused with Tres Generaciones tequila. The experience at Mariscos San Pedro truly captured the essence of Mexican cuisine and coastal flavors, leaving guests with lasting memories—and tastes—they won’t soon forget.