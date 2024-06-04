CHICAGO, May 22, 2024 – The Chicago Rita Hayworth Gala on Saturday, May 11, raised nearly $900,000 to benefit the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association. More than 350 guests gathered for an energetic evening filled with Hollywood glamour at The Old Post Office. Emceed by Chicago Bulls’ assistant coach John Bryant, the gala was hosted by Princess Yasmin Aga Khan, daughter of legendary Rita Hayworth, alongside chairs Lori and Craig Stern, longtime champions of the Association’s mission.

This year’s gala paid homage to Rita Hayworth’s illustrious legacy and her battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Celebrating the progress made by the Alzheimer’s Association and a future filled with hope and advancement, the evening included a cocktail reception, dinner, dancing, and live and silent auction. Following a record-breaking live auction, guests lit up the dance floor for hours with infectious tunes from The Party Faithful.

Every year, the Alzheimer’s Association recognizes and honors individuals who have demonstrated exceptional dedication to the cause. This year, Hinsdale residents Susan and Jim Draddy received the prestigious Philanthropy Award for their outstanding contributions spanning 15 years. As they were being honored, each member of the Draddy family shared their personal reflections on the profound impact of Alzheimer’s in their lives and underscored the crucial role played by the Alzheimer’s Association.

“Many of you have experiences similar to ours,” said Jim Draddy. “Early on you recognized how critical funding is to broaden the effort to find a cure. Your support and contributions make possible the extensive and wide-ranging types of research that have brought us to this critical junction.”

Maria C. Carrillo, Ph.D., Alzheimer’s Association chief science officer and medical affairs lead, shared an exciting update at the event on the state of Alzheimer’s treatment and the work being done by the Alzheimer’s Association further demonstrating the remarkable impact of the Rita Hayworth Galas.

Rita Hayworth, an American actress, dancer and producer, was diagnosed with younger-onset Alzheimer’s disease in 1980. To continue her mother’s legacy and envision a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia, Princess Yasmin Aga Khan established the Rita Hayworth Galas. Since its inception 40 years ago in New York City, the galas have grown into multi-city events that have generated over $87 million for the Alzheimer’s Association’s mission.

In addition to raising critical funds, the event shed light on a condition that touches the lives of over 6 million Americans and over 11 million family members and caregivers nationwide. In Illinois alone, there are more than 230,000 people aged 65 and older with the disease and more than 312,000 Illinoisans providing unpaid care to a loved one with the as-yet incurable disease.

For more information or to make donations, visit alz.org/chicagogala.