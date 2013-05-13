On February 21, Chicago magazine hosted its first Secret Supper of 2023 at Chicago’s new French restaurant, Obélix. Attendees enjoyed a five-course dinner curated by chef Oliver Poilevey. The custom menu featured creative dishes such as a raw bar trio, tuna crudo niçoise, brandade croquette, and citrus Vacherin for dessert. The entrée course of duck confit, an Obélix staple, was accompanied by squash gratin and topped with citrus gastrique. Guests enjoyed traditional cocktails (old-fashioned, Last Word, and French 75) featuring Beam Suntory spirits Legent Bourbon, Sipsmith London Dry Gin, and Haku Vodka.