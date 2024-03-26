On February 12, Chicago magazine hosted a pre-Valentine’s Day Secret Supper at Ballyhoo’s ninth restaurant, DeNucci’s. The cozy enclave in the heart of Lincoln Park is soaked in nostalgic charm from its old-school long bar to the authentic fresh flavors curated by the culinary team at DeNucci’s. The five-course menu included hearty tastes, from the pine nut pesto bruschetta, spicy sausage lumanche to the refreshing cavatelli limone. The entrée course featured generous portions of eggplant parmesan and chicken piccata. Guests were treated to a sweet finale of decadent banana Nutella cannolis and nostalgic mini sundaes. Amid the warm and inviting atmosphere, guests indulged in bespoke cocktails featuring Roku gin, Maker’s Mark bourbon, Tres Generaciones tequila, and Topo Chico.

Join us for our next Secret Supper and you will fall in love — from first sip to last bite.