On March 15, Chicago magazine hosted 250 spirits enthusiasts at Wildman BT for a sampling of a wide array of barrel-aged whiskies and fine spirits. Attendees had the opportunity to meet master distillers and spirit ambassadors from more than 20 local and national distilleries, including Crown Royal, George Dickel, Heaven’s Door, Four Roses, Castle & Key, St. George Spirits, Coppercraft, Moors Beer, Don Julio, and more. In between tastings, patrons snacked on micro cheese boards provided by Emmy Roth and bites by Coffey Girls’ Coffee Cakes, Lou Malnati’s, Robey Cafe, and Ahsyanna Catering. Guests all participated in the Drawing Booth, MK Event Photo, and American Bocce.