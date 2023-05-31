On April 17, Chicago magazine hosted its second Secret Supper of 2023 at one of its recently named “Best New Restaurants,” Indienne. Attendees enjoyed a five-course dinner curated by chef Sujan Sarkar. The custom menu included beautiful passionfruit pani puri and avocado mushroom galouti canapés, yogurt chat, duck keema, and coconut payassam for dessert. The entrée course was a family-style feast of poulet rouge roulade and lobster bise bele bath accompanied by garlic naan, black dairy dal, and Brussels sprout foogath. Guests enjoyed stunning cocktails featuring House of Suntory Toki whiskey and Tres Generaciones tequila. A surprise trolley served tableside spicy guava gin and tonics with Roku gin towards the end of the evening.