Nearly 300 Chicagoans came together on Saturday, May 13, at the Four Seasons Chicago for the 35th annual Alzheimer’s Association Chicago Rita Hayworth Gala. Held annually in New York and Chicago, the Rita Hayworth events have collectively raised more than $86 million since 1984 to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association’s care, support and research programs, while bringing awareness to the disease.

WGN-TV anchor and investigative reporter Lourdes Duarte served as emcee for the evening and the event was chaired by Tara Gibney, a member of the Alzheimer’s Association Chicago Rita Hayworth Gala Steering Committee.

During the event, Dr. Maria Carrillo, Chief Science Officer of the Alzheimer’s Association, provided an update on the Association and the latest in Alzheimer’s research. Osvaldo Montelongo shared a powerful mission moment about his journey as a young primary caregiver for his father, who passed away with Alzheimer’s in 2018. Kerry Peck and Peck Ritchey, LLC were recognized with the 2023 Philanthropy Award for their commitment to the Alzheimer’s Association and dedication to Alzheimer’s Disease Planning and Elder Law. Today, more than 6 million Americans are living with the disease. In Illinois alone, there are more than 230,000 people aged 65 and older living with Alzheimer’s. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends serve as caregivers, including more than 312,000 Illinoisans providing unpaid care to a loved one with Alzheimer’s.