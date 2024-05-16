More than 600 people and over 100 dogs recently attended the 17th PAWS Chicago Annual Animal Magnetism Gala, Presented by Becker’s Healthcare. The event was hosted by the PAWS Chicago Professional Board and co-chairs Sarah Atkinson, Alyssa Gregory, and Paige Krueger.

The evening raised money for homeless and at-risk pets in Chicago and to support important new programs run by PAWS Chicago in its public-private partnership with Chicago Animal Care and Control, the city’s impoundment facility. In recent months, CACC has seen a surge in its admission of cats and dogs and a rise in euthanasia rates, and PAWS has stepped up to help with the creation of the 360@CACC program that has PAWS staff on site seven days a week.

Animal Magnetism paid tribute to four individuals who took home the 2024 Animal Welfare Leadership Award: Melissa Canning, Ramona Griffin, Claudia Langman, and James Pszanka.

Human guests were treated to fare from among Chicago’s best eateries. VIP Dinner was sponsored by Avli. Other tasting stations included food from Bartaco, Bombay Eats, Broken Barrel Bar, Formento’s, Gene & Georgetti, Hubbard Inn, Roots Handmade Pizza, and Sifr. Black Dog Gelato provided a VIP Gelato Station and VIP Dessert Cookies were served from Rivers and Roads Café.

DJ D. Jones of Spark Entertainment Group entertained the crowd, helped by a dance floor glow bar sponsored by Tito’s Handmade Vodka. Urban Allure Events provided the evening’s stunning décor.

Not to be left out, canine companions were treated to a dog buffet from JustFoodForDogs, a photobooth, pet massages, and captured in stunning pet illustrations by 3 separate artists.

Top sponsors of the evening were Becker’s Healthcare, the Peter & Paula Fasseas Foundation, Melissa and Michael Canning, Erica & Sean Kelly, Business Valuation Group, Inc. and ITW.