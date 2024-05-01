Chicago’s most discerning tastemakers and stylish partygoers joined Chicago magazine for our 11th annual Barrel Night event. More than 300 guests enjoyed meeting master distillers, spirits ambassadors, and owners of some of the country’s preeminent distilleries. Barrel Night 2024 featured Makers Mark, Knob Creek, Johnny Walker, Don Julio, Heaven’s Door, along with 20 more distilled spirits. Participants sampled Coffey Girls’ honey bourbon coffee cakes, Stan’s Donuts, housemade meatballs from Gene & Georgetti, deep-dish pizza from Lou Malnati’s, chicken Parm sliders from Rosebud & Carmine’s, fig-glazed bacon-wrapped dates, and seafood cakes, among other culinary delights! Between bites, guests created custom-printed cookies by MK designs, had a Maker’s Mark wax-dipped rocks glass created, and sported body paint by Rosa Flor Designs.