On Thursday, September 30th, 150 of Chicago’s top producing real estate agents gathered at Lendlease’s newest luxury Lakeshore East residence, Cascade. The invite-only event honored the Chicago-based agents and their teams for their outstanding accomplishments in 2020.

Attendees received a first look at Cascade’s outdoor pool & terrace while indulging on tastings from premier Chicago restaurants such as Siena Tavern, Gene & Georgetti, Venteux, and Radio Room. In addition to live music, cocktails, and custom ice cream bars by Dipsy Desserts, guests enjoyed outstanding views of Lake Michigan and Navy Pier.

Property tours of the amenities and model apartments at Cascade were available to all attendees in addition to a first-look at the brand new condominiums at Cirrus.