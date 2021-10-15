On August 16, Chicago magazine hosted its first in-person event of 2021 with Secret Supper at the newly opened Avli on the Park. Diners enjoyed a five-course Greek-inspired feast with farm-to-table ingredients by executive chef Nikolaos Kapernaros, and took home a bottle of olive oil flown in directly from the chef’s farm. Guests also sipped on specialty cocktails by Larsen Cognac and Bepi Amaro and enjoyed a Blackberry Sage Cooler mocktail mixed with Topo Chico. The event was sponsored by Larsen Cognac, Bepi Amaro, Topo Chico, ConAgra Brands, Brizo and Delta, and Razny Jewelers. A portion of the evening’s proceeds benefited Growing Home.