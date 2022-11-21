Eversight and event co-chairs, Candace Jordan and Michael Caputo, hosted more than 250 guests at The Peninsula Chicago on September 22, 2022 for the 24th annual Gift of Sight Gala. This year’s theme was “Circus of Dreams” and the event raised nearly $200,000 to provide sight-restoring cornea transplants to people in need, fulfilling donor family wishes.

All proceeds from the Gift of Sight Gala go directly toward helping the thousands of individuals in need of sight-restoring cornea transplants.

This year, Eversight was proud to celebrate Ali Djalilian, MD as the 2022 Gift of Sight Honoree and Kathleen Piccone as the 2022 Woman of Vision.

Ali Djalilian, MD is the Searls-Schenk Professor of Ophthalmology at the University of Illinois College of Medicine. He is recognized in the community as an authority on corneal stem cell disease/transplantation and the management of severe ocular surface conditions. He bridges his clinical experience with an active basic science and translational research program funded by the National Eye Institute/NIH and the US Department of Defense, among others. He serves on the review committee for the Eversight Eye & Vision Research Grant Program.

Kathleen Piccone is a long-time Chicago businesswoman who has dedicated 50 years of her life to the Chicago business community, acting as the Maitre d’ and Managing Partner at the beloved Gibson’s Bar & Steakhouse since its opening in 1989. In addition, Piccone is on the Board of Managers with The Service Club of Chicago, an all-volunteer, women’s charitable organization.

