All Roads Led To Chicago Gourmet In 2023!

Celebrating a fun travel theme this year, Chicago Gourmet 2023 welcomed thousands of guests September 21-24 for the annual culinary fest.

Along for the ride, chefs Rick Bayless, Stephanie Izard, Sarah Grueneberg, Art Smith, Lorena Garcia and many more joined food and wine enthusiasts for a long weekend of delicious events featuring fabulous food, wine, spirits, and beer on the Harris Theater Rooftop at Millennium Park and beyond.

Tacos & Tequila, presented by US Foods and The Spice House, kicked things off on Thursday night taking guests south of the border. Friday started off with Somm Sessions, a lively, musical wine pairing luncheon presented by Souther Glazer’s Wine & Spirits. Then, with a fun Route 66 road trip theme, the popular Hamburger Hop, presented by DoorDash, Sysco, and Blue Moon, served up tasty burgers and cold beer on Friday night followed by after-party Late Night Gourmet, presented by TAO Chicago, for the night owls. Guests on Saturday took the grand tour during two exquisite sessions of the Grand Cru event, presented by UnitedHealthcare and Lexus, that included top chefs and premium wines & spirits. And, with Sunday’s new Rise & Shine brunch at Chef Art Smith’s Reunion and the afternoon Oktoberfest “Prost! In The Park”, presented by Krombacher, Chicago Gourmet 2023 was a jam-packed weekend to write home about.

The return trip is already on the books for next September 26-29, 2024. For information visit ChicagoGourmet.org.