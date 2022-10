Top Chicago chefs Rick Bayless, Stephanie Izard and Beverly Kim came to Elmhurst University on Oct. 6 for “Chicago Dish: A Chefs Roundtable,” a lively discussion about creativity, challenge, and using their seat at the table to advocate for others through their work with a variety of non-profits and charitable organizations. More than 500 fans and foodies attended the campus event, which was moderated by veteran food and culture reporter Monica Eng.