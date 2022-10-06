Burdeen’s Jewelry, an industry leading Chicago Based retailer of pre-owned timepieces and an Authorized Dealer for 10 Watch Brands has collaborated with Officine Panerai; one of the fastest growing Swiss Watch brands in the United States, to host an exclusive VIP customer appreciation event on the rooftop terrace of the Viceroy Hotel in Chicago. The event was held on Tuesday, September 13th, 2022, to celebrate the third anniversary of the opening of the Chicago Panerai Boutique located at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel.

The event was hosted at The Deveraux, a stylish retreat on Chicago’s Gold Coast that sits 18 floors up in the Viceroy Hotel and offers unobstructed sweeping views of the city’s magnificent skyline. All of Panerai’s collections were presented as well as the 2022 Novelties from the Panerai Submersible, Luminor, Luminor Due, and Radiomir Collections.

The guests were welcomed by Matt Burdeen, President of Burdeen’s Jewelry as well as Benoit de Clerck, the Chief Commercial Officer at Panerai Global and Philippe Bonay, the Brand President of Panerai North America. The event allowed the guest to get “up close and personal” with the latest releases from Panerai, some which have not been released to the public yet. On hand were also some of Panerai’s most complicated pieces ever offered by Panerai including: The Luminor Calendario Perpetual (PAM00742), the Radiomir Minute Repeater Tourbillon GMT (PAM00600) and the show stopping L’Astronomo (PAM00920) inspired by Galileo. This piece is made using the owner’s unique location and then maps a complex sky chart from below.

The Chicago Panerai Boutique also debuted a limited-edition series of 100 straps that were made to honor the “Stars and Bars” of Chicago’s iconic city flag. The straps were made by French based company Jean Rousseau and are 100% waterproof textured rubber featuring 4 Red Stars inset to the distinctive powder blue with white accents.

Signature cocktails were served to bring Panerai’s Italian history a little closer to Chicago. The event was a spectacular showcase of product rarely seen in one location, and a successful collaboration between Burdeen’s Jewelry and Officine Panerai resulting in a night to remember.