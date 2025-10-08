Everyone Stepped Up to the Plate at Chicago Gourmet 2025!

Celebrating a fun food & sports theme this year, Chicago Gourmet, powered by Invesco QQQ, welcomed thousands of guests during the new Culinary World Series of summer preview events leading up to the main event weekend festivities September 25th through 28th on the Harris Theater Rooftop at Millennium Park and beyond.

Tacos & Tequila, presented by US Foods and co-hosted by Chefs Rick Bayless & Marcos Carbajal, kicked off the main event weekend on Thursday night. Friday was a full day with Somm Sessions, a lively, musical wine pairing luncheon presented by Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits followed by the crosstown classic burger battle Hamburger Hop serving up tasty burgers and cold beer, co-hosted by Chefs Joe Flamm & Sarah Grueneberg and presented by Home Grown Program supported by Sysco, DoorDash, and Blue Moon, followed by the Asian Late Night Market after-party, hosted by Chef Thai Dang and presented by TAO Chicago. Saturday was the G.O.A.T. with the finest cuisine, wines, and spirits at two exquisite sessions of the Grand Cru event, co-hosted by Chefs Stephanie Izard & Karen Akunowicz and presented by UnitedHealthcare and Rational USA. And, down the stretch on Sunday was the fabulous Rise & Shine Gourmet brunch co-hosted by Chefs Art Smith, Lorena Garcia, and Jernard Wells and presented by Performance Foodservice, Kerrygold, and COUNTRY Financial. Chicago Gourmet 2025 had something for everyone to cheer for, and cheers to! Hip, Hip Gourmet!

Next season’s lineup is already on the books for September 24-27, 2026. For information visit ChicagoGourmet.org.