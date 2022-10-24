On Thursday, August 25, 2022, Chicago magazine welcomed 150 of Chicago’s top-producing agents to Lendlease’s Luxury Lakeshore East residence, Cirrus. The invite-only event honored the Chicago-based agents and their teams for their outstanding accomplishments in 2021. Attendees toured the newly finished luxury property and enjoyed bites and cocktails from our generous sponsors Ink Catering, Keeper’s Heart, and Pure Chocolate. The pool and terrace were in full swing with music and a 360 photobooth for guests to enjoy. Property tours of the amenities and model units were available to all the attendees.