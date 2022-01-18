December 12, 2022 (CHICAGO) – PAWS Chicago, the city’s largest No Kill humane organization, hosted its 21st Annual Fur Ball, presented by Wayne & Nan Kocourek, at The Drake Hotel on Friday, Nov. 11. The Fur Ball is a perennial favorite where more than 550 guests and about 100 canine companions – many dressed in gowns and tuxes like their guardians – enjoy all the

festivities, from walking the red carpet to an elaborate dinner buffet.

Through the generosity of event sponsors and guests, the evening raises significant funding for PAWS Chicago’s lifesaving programs that have greatly contributed to reducing the killing of homeless pets in Chicago by 91% since the organization’s founding in 1997. It also supports its Medical Center, the country’s largest and most advanced hospital for homeless pets, which serves 25,000 homeless and at-risk cats and dogs each year.

The event was co-chaired by PAWS Development Board member Nancy Timmers and Conagra Brands Senior Vice President and Chief Communications Officer Jon Harris. FOX 32 Chicago’s Sylvia Perez, Jake Hamilton, and Natalie Bomke served as emcees, along with Fred from 103.5 KISS FM.

The evening included programs and dining in two ballrooms beautifully decorated by Kehoe Designs. PAWS Chicago’s mission was front and center all night, as volunteers showcased adoptable cats and dogs like Beau, a tiny kitten adopted by Honorary Co-Chairs Melissa and Michael Canning.

After bidding on one-of-a-kind live and silent auction items like getaways to Bordeaux and Mykonos, an incredible Super Bowl LVII package and Taylor Swift tickets, partygoers celebrated late into the evening to the beats of Gold Coast All Stars and DJ Chicago Boy. Canine guests were also treated to an evening of indulgences with a boiled chicken and rice or pureed carrot and green bean dinner served in goblets. Many swung by the Dog Spa, where they received pawdicures and brush outs.



About PAWS Chicago

PAWS Chicago (Pets Are Worth Saving) is a national model in No Kill animal sheltering, committed to bringing an end to the killing of homeless cats and dogs. As Chicagoland’s largest No Kill shelter, and one of the largest in the nation, PAWS has led the reduction of the number of homeless pets killed in the city by 91% since its founding in 1997.

PAWS Chicago finds homes for 5,000 dogs and cats annually through its adoption centers and operates one of the largest high volume free and low-cost spay/neuter clinics in the country, performing thousands of spay/neuter surgeries every year for communities that need the most help in controlling pet overpopulation. In 2020, PAWS opened the nation’s premier medical hospital for homeless pets, which provides treatment for sick and injured dogs and cats in Chicagoland and from shelter partners in 13 states where pets are most at risk of euthanasia.

Charity Navigator, the nation’s largest independent evaluator, has rated PAWS Chicago at its highest 4-star ranking for 19 consecutive years— an accomplishment that less than 1% of the charities in the nation have reached. For more information, visit www.pawschicago.org and follow PAWS Chicago on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.