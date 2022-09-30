On July 18, Chicago magazine hosted its third Secret Supper of 2022 at Alpana Signh’s new Gold Coast restaurant, Alpana. Ticket holders enjoyed a five-course dinner inspired and developed by Alpana herself. The seasonal and vegetable-forward menu featured favorites such as the Burrata with tomato peach jam, crispy polenta, and mushrooms with black truffle Parmesan fonduta, and striped sea bass with saffron nage and herb pistou. The tres leches dessert was crafted by Alpana’s friend and fellow Chicago baker, Angel Chavez of Au Levain. Attendees had the chance to enjoy three delicious and beautiful cocktails: a play on an old-fashioned with Basil Hayden Bourbon, a spin on a margarita with Sauza Silver Tequila and a twist on a gin and tonic with Sipsmith Gin. The event was sponsored by Beam Suntory and a portion of the evening’s proceeds benefited the Wings Program, in support of providing house, services, education, and advocacy to end domestic violence.