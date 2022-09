Chicago’s largest pet-friendly charity event was emceed by FOX 32’S Sylvia Perez and 103.5 KISS FM’s Brady. Guests enjoyed family and fido-friendly activities, live entertainment, an interactive dog agility course, doggy oasis with pools, sponsor giveaways, and more!

The event raised $265,000 in much-needed funds to help support the treatment of sick and injured dogs and cats at the PAWS Chicago Medical Center, the nation’s largest and most advanced medical hospital for homeless pets.