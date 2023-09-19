On July 19, 2023, more than 400 foodies gathered at Galleria Marchetti to experience the best of Chicago’s restaurant scene all in one place. Over 25 of the hottest restaurants and chefs from Chicago magazine’s “50 Best Things to Eat” joined together, each serving their specialty crave-worthy bite. Throughout the evening, guests enjoyed signature margaritas from Don Julio, build-your-own spritzes by Ketel One Botanicals, and mocktails by Seedlip. To help attendees cool down, Mountain Valley was onsite with a surplus of still, sparkling, and flavored water. Once guests sampled through the delicious offerings, they had an opportunity to build a custom floral bouquet (compliments of Diageo) and grab a few Conagra snacks to-go. A portion of ticket proceeds benefited the Greater Chicago Food Depository.