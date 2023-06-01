The Reeling Pride Month Film Showcase

June 2–30

reelingfilmfest.org

Reeling, Chicago’s four-decade-old LGBTQ+ film fest, traditionally takes place in October, but programmers are screening a selection of international features every Friday this month in partnership with Chicago Filmmakers and the streaming service Mubi.

Equality Illinois Pride Brunch Kick-Off

June 4

equalityillinois.us

Join community leaders from the state’s leading LGBTQ advocacy group at the Near West Side’s Venue West to set the tone for the month to come.

Andersonville Midsommarfest

June 9–11

andersonville.org

A favorite tradition in one of the city’s traditional gayborhoods, this North Clark Street fest features a number of drag performers and queer musicians among the acts on its six stages.

Dive Into Pride Pool Party

June 10

icchicagohotel.com

The Mag Mile’s InterContinental Hotel wants you to make a splash as host Mimi Marks and entertainers including DJ Martin and Drag Race star Naysha Lopez take over the hotel’s gorgeous 1929-vintage indoor pool.

Lake County PrideFest

June 10

lgbtqlc.com

Now in its third year, this all-day outdoor fest at the Round Lake Beach Cultural and Civic Center welcomes all ages with live music, food trucks, kids’ entertainment, drag shows and more.

Pride Skate Party

June 10

lightfoundchi.org

Lace ’em up and get ready to roll at this annual all-skate at Auburn Gresham’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Roller Skating and Bowling Center. Presented by the Lighthouse Foundation of Chicagoland, an organization advancing social justice for Black LGBTQ+ people, the event is free but registration is encouraged.

Chicago Fire FC Pride Night

June 10

chicagofirefc.com

Chicago’s Major League Soccer club recognizes its LGBTQ fans as the team plays Columbus Crew SC at Soldier Field. The Fire isn’t the only pro franchise celebrating Pride Month: The Cubs host a Pride Celebration at Wrigley Field on June 13 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, and the Chicago Sky offer fans a free poster by artist Lisa Congdon on Pride Night at Wintrust Arena, June 22.

Aurora Pride Parade

June 11

aurorapride.org

After weathering some controversy last year, Illinois’ second-largest city fields its fourth Pride parade through downtown Aurora. With attendance in the hundreds rather than Chicago’s hundreds of thousands, it’s a lower-key but jubilant affair.

Queer Fam Pride Jam

June 17

slomoparty.com

The beloved queer dance party Slo ’Mo steps into the sunshine for this new, all-ages Pride party at the Salt Shed’s outdoor space. Look for food and retail vendors, drag makeovers, dance lessons, and DJ sessions at the free daytime event.

Chicago Pride Fest

June 17, 18

northalsted.com

This street fest spanning two blocks in front of the Center on Halsted has become a favorite precursor to the city’s official parade the following weekend. The two-day fest features several music stages, food and drink vendors, a pet parade hosted by drag personality Miss Foozie, and, returning for a second year, a dedicated socializing space for teens.

Chicago Is a Dollhouse

June 23

do312.com

Nightlife collective A Queer Pride shows support for the trans community, turning over its annual Chicago Is a Drag showcase to a roster of exclusively trans and nonbinary performers. The 21-and-up event is free to attend this year thanks to a grant from Chicago’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events.

Super Sapphic!

June 23

metrochicago.com

It’s a megaparty for the ladies when five queer women-centered party promoters (Diamond Formation, Eden, Strapped, Slo ’Mo, and smallWORLd Collective) take over Metro and Smartbar for an all-night event.

Pride in the Park

June 23, 24

prideparkchi.com

Now in its fourth outing, the queer-oriented music fest in Grant Park features headliners Zedd, Saweetie, Zara Larsson, and Years & Years.

Navy Pier Pride

June 24

navypier.org

While this year’s lineup wasn’t announced by press time, Navy Pier’s family-friendly celebration typically features arts and crafts, story hours, and performances by groups like the Chicago Gay Men’s Chorus and the Lakeside Pride Marching Band.

Family Pride Day at Gallagher Way

June 25

gallagherway.com

Pregame with the kids the morning of the Chicago Pride Parade, as the plaza outside Wrigley Field hosts crafts, face-painters, and music performances from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Chicago Pride Parade

June 25

gopride.com

The main event. More than five decades in, the Chicago Pride Parade attracts around 200 floats and marching groups and upwards of 1 million onlookers to line the route from Uptown south through East Lakeview.

Family Pride in Jarvis Square

June 25

jarvissquarechicago.org

Crowds aren’t your (or your kids’) thing? Try this more laid-back block party in Rogers Park, featuring a kids’ activity tent, DJs, and celebratory libations for the grownups.

Pride South Side

July 1

pridesouthside.org

Because Pride doesn’t end when June does, show out for this all-day fest for BIPOC LGBTQ folks at the DuSable Museum, featuring a roster of local musicians and DJs.