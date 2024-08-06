The Chicago White Sox are a terrible baseball team, maybe the worst baseball team in major league history. They’re in the midst of a 21-game losing streak — only two shy of the record — and are on pace to lose more games than any team in modern history. The Sox haven’t won since July 10, before the All-Star break. Last week, this correspondent attended a game between the White Sox and the Kansas City Royals, just to see history in the making. When he left, during the 7th inning, the White Sox were trailing, 7-3. Defeat seemed secure. And yet, the White Sox went on to lose even more. The final score was 10-3.

To find out how bad the White Sox are, we conducted a deep statistical dive into their record. What we found is that they’re not the worst team in any individual category. However, they rank near the bottom of many categories we examined. The White Sox are well rounded in their incompetence. Other teams have hit less, scored less, given up more runs, and been shut out more often, but no team has ever done all of those things as badly as the White Sox. Here, by the numbers, are your 2024 Chicago White Sox.

White Sox projected finish: 38-124, .235 winning percentage

Most losses in modern MLB history: 120, 1962 New York Mets

Worst winning percentage: .235, 1916 Philadelphia Athletics

Projected games behind: 59

Most games behind in modern MLB history: 66.5, 1906 Boston Braves

Projected run differential: -336

All-time worst run differential: -349, 1932 Boston Red Sox

Projected runs scored: 499

Fewest runs scored in 162 game season: 463, 1968 White Sox

Projected runs allowed: 851

Most runs allowed in 162 game season: 1,103, 1996 Detroit Tigers

White Sox team batting average: .216

MLB rank: 30th

Lowest team batting average in modern MLB history: .211, 1910 White Sox

White Sox team ERA: 4.87

MLB rank: 29th

Highest team ERA in modern MLB history: 6.71, 1930 Philadelphia Phillies

Number of times shut out: 15

Projected shutouts: 21

Most shutouts in a season: 33, 1908 St. Louis Cardinals

Pedro Grifol’s managerial record: 88-189, .319 winning percentage

Worst record by a manager with more than 200 games: Doc Prothro, Philadelphia Phillies, 138-320, .301

White Sox team payroll: $142,995,900

MLB rank: 15

Projected dollars per win: $3,763,050

Cleveland Guardians projected dollars per win: $962,202

No hitters by White Sox pitchers this season: 0

No hitters by former White Sox pitchers this season: 1, Dylan Cease

Current White Sox losing streak: 21 games

Longest losing streak in modern MLB history: 23 games, 1961 Philadelphia Phillies

Next longest current losing streak: 3 games, by 2 teams

White Sox all-time record: 9,580-9,579. The last time the White Sox were below .500: August 1956.

Number of World Series appearances: 5, fewest of any MLB charter franchise

Democratic presidential nominee during last White Sox victory: Joe Biden

Democratic presidential nominee today: Kamala Harris