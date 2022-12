Earlier this month, Chicago honored its 2022 Chicagoans of the Year at Chicago Winery. In an event that featured master of ceremonies Peter Sagal, host of NPR’s Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me!, honorees Chez Smith, Bashir Salahuddin, Tony Priolo, Megan Jeyifo, and Nick Cave accepted their awards and spoke on their work — and what Chicago means to them.

