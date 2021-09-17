Fifty years ago this year, the Bears marched into Soldier Field and dubbed it home. That first game — September 19, 1971 — the Bears beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 17-15.

It’s hard to say how much longer the team will remain on the Museum Campus, especially after they announced a bid to buy land for a possible new stadium in Arlington Heights. Until we know more, let’s celebrate the gold anniversary at Soldier Field with some of the team’s highlights.

What's the best moment in Bears history at Soldier Field? Walter Payton’s “Flu Game” on November 20, 1977 Fighting a 101-degree fever and intense flu-like symptoms, Payton carried the ball 40 times for 275 yards and a touchdown in what was a 10-7 Bears win over the Minnesota Vikings. He broke the NFL single-game rushing record held by O.J. Simpson, which wasn’t beat until the year 2000 by Corey Dillon of the Cincinnati Bengals. Wilber Marshall’s 52-yard defensive touchdown in the 1986 NFC Championship Late in the fourth quarter of the January 12, 1986, game, Richard Dent sacked Los Angeles Rams quarterback Dieter Brock. Marshall picked up the ball for the 52-yard run to the end zone, capping a 24-0 victory and sending the team to the Super Bowl. A snowy NFC Championship win against the Saints in 2007 Running back Thomas Jones scored two touchdowns, placekicker Robbie Gould kicked three field goals, and quarterback Rex Grossman sent a deep touchdown pass to wide receiver Bernard Berrian — culminating in a 39-14 victory against the New Orleans Saints. The win took the Bears back to the Super Bowl for the first time in 21 years. The Refrigerator scores his first touchdown During the October 21, 1985, game against the Green Bay Packers, William “Refrigerator” Perry helped open up running lanes for Walter Payton before he was handed the football on the goal line for his first career touchdown. The Bears beat the Packers 23-7 and kept them undefeated at 7-0. Payton breaks six tackles on an 18-yard run, helps beat the Chiefs On Nov. 13, 1977, Payton spun away from one tackle, eluded three others and knocked past two defenders before being dragged down from behind at the Chiefs’ 4-yard line. Kansas City led 17-0 at the time, but Payton rushed for three second-half touchdowns. A 37-yard pass from Bob Avellini to Greg Latta with three seconds remaining gave the Bears a 28-27 win.



