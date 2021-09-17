Fifty years ago this year, the Bears marched into Soldier Field and dubbed it home. That first game — September 19, 1971 — the Bears beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 17-15.
It’s hard to say how much longer the team will remain on the Museum Campus, especially after they announced a bid to buy land for a possible new stadium in Arlington Heights. Until we know more, let’s celebrate the gold anniversary at Soldier Field with some of the team’s highlights.
