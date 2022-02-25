Chicago is a city of landmarks: skyscrapers, cathedrals, museums. They’re easy to identify by sight, but do you know exactly where they are? Here are 20 addresses. Name the well-known Chicago institutions to which they belong (scroll to the bottom of the page for the answers).
1. 121 N. LaSalle St. Answer
2. 233 S. Wacker Dr. Answer
3. 1901 W. Madison St. Answer
4. 735 N. State St. Answer
5. 5301-5355 N. Sheridan Road Answer
6. 600 N. Clark St. Answer
7. 5800 N. Ravenswood Ave. Answer
8. 5157 S. Woodlawn Ave. Answer
9. 6760 S. Stony Island Ave. Answer
10. 1060 W. Addison St. Answer
11. 430 N. Michigan Ave., Lower Level Answer
12. 3536 S. Lowe Ave. Answer
13. 2156 N. Tripp Ave. Answer
14. 1 S. State St. Answer
15. 1555 N. State Pkwy. Answer
16. 4228 N. Hermitage Ave. Answer
17. 1354 W. Wabansia Ave. Answer
18. 6363 N. Milwaukee Ave. Answer
19. 1300 S. DuSable Lake Shore Drive Answer
20. 10000 W. O’Hare Ave. Answer
Answers
1. City Hall
2. Willis (or Sears) Tower
3. United Center
4. Holy Name Cathedral
5. Edgewater Beach Hotel
6. The fast-food restaurant formerly known as Rock N Roll McDonald’s
7. Rosehill Cemetery
8. Frank Lloyd Wright’s Robie House
9. Stony Island Arts Bank
10. Wrigley Field. Also, the address on Elwood Blues’s driver’s license.
11. The original Billy Goat Tavern
12. Home of former mayor Richard J. Daley. Currently occupied by former Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson.
13. Birthplace of Walt Disney
14. Target. Also, where you’ll find the State Street Preacher.
15. Archbishop of Chicago’s mansion, although the humble Cardinal Blase Cupich lives in a dormitory at Holy Name Cathedral.
16. Rahm Emanuel’s house, which his mayoral opponents said was not his residence while he worked as White House chief of staff.
17. The Hideout
18. Superdawg
19. Adler Planetarium
20. O’Hare Airport, obviously.