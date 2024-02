Delta 8 Gummies: 5 Hemp-Derived Products to Help You Chill and Unwind

PAID POST BY ORIGINATED MEDIA

If you struggle with anxiety, pain, or insomnia, delta 8 THC gummies are a remedy worth considering. Delta 8 THC, a naturally occurring compound found in the cannabis plant, is known for producing feelings of relaxation, and it has potent pain-relieving and anti-inflammatory properties. While there are many ways to consume this cannabinoid, delta 8 THC gummies offer a tasty and convenient way to enjoy the effects of delta 8 THC. Available in a diverse range of delicious flavors, delta 8 THC gummies make it easy to enjoy all the benefits of D8.

Not all delta 8 gummies are created equal. To help you find the right product for your needs, we’ve created a list of some of the best delta 8 gummies available on the market today. In this post, we’ll walk you through the properties and specs of each of our selections. We’ll also provide you with plenty of information about delta 8 gummies to help you make the best possible purchase decision. Join us as we explore the exciting world of THC gummies.

Summary of the Best Delta 8 Gummies

Benefits of Delta 8 THC

Delta 8 offers a range of potential health benefits, making it a great choice for those looking for a natural alternative to medications. Below are some of the many potential therapeutic benefits of delta 8 THC gummies and products.

Pain Alleviation

Delta 8 can help relieve pain including headaches, backaches, and arthritis pain. People also use it for chronic pain due to fibromyalgia, multiple sclerosis, cancer, and orthopedic injuries.

Improved Mobility

By reducing pain and inflammation, delta 8 can improve your mobility and make it more comfortable for you to be active. Its pain-alleviating and anti-inflammatory effects make this substance a helpful ally for those suffering from arthritis and joint pain.

Reduced Anxiety

Delta 8 can promote calmness and relieve anxiety, making it helpful for treating the symptoms of anxiety disorders such as PTSD and social anxiety disorder.

Better Sleep

If you struggle with chronic or periodic insomnia, delta 8 can help you fall asleep, sleep through the night, and wake up feeling refreshed.

Appetite Stimulation

By decreasing nausea and vomiting and stimulating the appetite, delta 8 can be helpful for people living with cancer or AIDS by helping them maintain a healthy weight and increasing their nutrient intake.

Best Delta 8 Gummies

Shop Now

Why we love them:

TRHouse’s Blue Raspberry High-Potency Delta 8 Gummies are delicious, effective, and made with top-quality ingredients. With 100 milligrams of delta 8 per serving, they’re sure to make you feel relaxed and euphoric. When taken about an hour before bedtime, these delta 8 gummies can help you get a good night’s rest. During the day, they can help manage chronic pain or anxiety. Reviewers say this product helps combat anxiety symptoms such as a rapid heart rate and trouble focusing.

Made from all-natural ingredients, these delta 8 gummies are lab-tested to verify their potency and to ensure they’re free from contaminants. You can expect to start feeling the effects in about 30 minutes. These delta 8 gummies are naturally sweetened with cane sugar and tapioca syrup, and customers describe the flavor as pleasantly sweet with just a hint of tartness.

TRHouse offers free shipping on orders over a certain cost and a 60-day, money-back guarantee.

Pros:

Made in the US

Lab-verified potency

Naturally sweetened

60-day guarantee

Cons:

May be too potent for new users

Specs:

Size: 20 gummies/container

Strength: 100 mg delta 8 THC/gummy

Flavor(s): Blue Raspberry

Learn more about TREHouse

2. Best Vegan Gummies: BudPop Strawberry Gelato Delta 8 Gummies

Shop Now

Why we love them:

BudPop Strawberry Gelato Delta 8 Gummies are a great choice for vegans and anyone who follows a plant-based diet. They get their gummy texture from pectin, a plant-based thickener, and are completely free from animal-derived ingredients. Not only are they vegan-friendly, but they’re also non-GMO and made in the U.S.

At 25 milligrams each, many reviewers find these delta 8 gummies to be the perfect strength for daytime stress relief without too much tiredness. Customers also say these gummies help ease mild aches and pains including stress-related headaches and backaches. These delta 8 gummies are tested by third-party labs. In addition to delta 8 THC, they contain plant-derived terpenes, which help improve their flavor and enhance their benefits. Sunflower oil further helps increase these gummies’ potency.

Customers can save money by buying a 3-pack or 5-pack of these gummies. Discounts are also available to those who sign up for BudPop’s Subscribe & Save program.

Pros:

Fast shipping

Vegan and non-GMO

Available individually or in bulk

Third-party lab-tested

Cons:

Doesn’t ship to all 50 states

Specs:

Size: 25 gummies/container

Strength: 25 mg delta 8 THC/gummy

Flavor(s): Strawberry Gelato

Learn more about Budpop

3. Best for Pain Relief: Elevate Delta 8 Gummies

Shop Now

Why we love them:

If your main reason for using delta 8 gummies is to relieve pain, we suggest trying Elevate Delta 8 Gummies. Customers rave about the pain-relieving benefits they get from these gummies. Several reviewers mention using them to relieve menstrual cramps while others use them to fight post-workout soreness or reduce joint pain due to arthritis. They’re an especially good choice for pain that keeps you up at night since delta 8 also has relaxing, sleep-inducing qualities.

These delta 8 THC gummies aren’t only effective; they also taste great. Customers say the Sour Cherry flavor strikes a perfect balance between tartness and sweetness. These delta 8 gummies don’t contain any artificial colors or flavors, and they’re thickened with pectin—a plant-based ingredient. In addition to their excellent pain relieving benefits, these delta 8 gummies are great for appetite stimulation, PTSD relief, inflammation control, and better sleep.

Customers can save by buying 3 or 5 bottles of these delta 8 gummies at once. Additional discounts are available to Subscribe & Save members.

Pros:

Doesn’t contain artificial colors or flavors

Free of additives

Third-party lab-tested

Satisfaction guarantee

Cons:

Makes some customers too drowsy for daytime use

Specs:

Size: 30 gummies/container

Strength: 25 mg delta 8 THC/gummy

Flavor(s): Sour Cherry

Learn more about Elevate

4. Most Potent: Koi Dragon Blend Gummies

Shop Now

Why we love them:

If you’re looking for really potent delta 8 gummies, Koi Dragon Blend Gummies are a top-notch choice. Each of these gummies contains 125 milligrams of cannabinoids, which include a blend of delta 8 THC, delta 9 THC, HHC, and THC-P. These other cannabinoids all have unique benefits—such as pain relief and relaxation—and help enhance the effects of delta 8.

These delta 8 gummies make customers feel incredibly elevated and euphoric. Many buyers save these delta 8 gummies for the weekend when they want to kick back and take a break from the stresses of daily life. Customers also find these gummies effective at relieving severe pain including cancer pain and post-surgical pain.

These delta 8 gummies come in three flavors, making it easy to find one you’ll love. The Blood Orange flavor has a potent, citrus taste while Black Razz and Blue Razz are ideal for those who love the taste of berries. If you can’t decide on a flavor and want to try them all, these delta 8 THC gummies are also available in a 10-gummy variety pack that contains all three fruity flavors.

Save money on these delta 8 gummies by signing up for Koi’s Subscribe & Save plan. Additional discounts are available to medical professionals, first responders, military members, and the financially disadvantaged through the Koi Cares program.

Pros:

High potency

Multiple flavors available

Third-party lab-tested

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons:

May be too strong for new users

Specs:

Size: 10 gummies/container, 20 gummies/container

Strength: 40 mg delta 8 THC/gummy

Flavor(s): Blue Razz, Black Razz, Blood Orange, Variety

Learn more about Koi CBD

5. Best for Anxiety: Exhale Delta 8 Hemp Gummies

Shop Now

Why we love them:

Exhale’s Delta 8 Hemp Gummies are a popular choice among those who struggle with anxiety. Many users with social anxiety disorder find they have an easier time going out in public and interacting with others after taking these delta 8 gummies. Those who struggle with rumination and intrusive thoughts say these delta 8 gummies help quiet their mind so they can relax.

These delta 8 gummies are made with simple, natural ingredients including cane sugar, pectin, and sunflower seed oil. They’re colored and flavored with fruit and vegetable extracts. Plus, these delta 8 gummies are lab-tested to ensure their purity and potency. Suitable for vegans and vegetarians, these delta 8 gummies don’t contain any animal products. Plus, they’re available in a tasty assortment of fruity flavors.

These delta 8 gummies are sold in packs of three for a discounted price, and they’re backed by the brand’s 30-day, money-back guarantee so you can purchase with confidence.

Pros:

Available in bulk

No artificial colors or flavors

30-day guarantee

Cruelty-free and vegan

Cons:

May be too sugary for some customers

Specs:

Size: 30 gummies/container

Strength: 25 mg delta 8 THC/gummy, 50 mg delta 8 THC/gummy

Flavor(s): Assorted Fruit Flavors

Learn more about Exhale Wellness

How We Picked The Best Delta 8 Gummies

With the popularity of delta 8 gummies on the rise, there was no shortage of impressive brands to choose from. To ensure we chose only the very best products, we looked for the following qualities in our top contenders:

Responsible Ingredient Sourcing

All of our picks are made from safe ingredients. Whenever possible, we chose brands that use organic, vegan, and non-GMO ingredients in their delta 8 gummies. Such ingredients not only elevate the quality of the product but also make it more suitable for those with certain dietary preferences and restrictions.

We paid especially close attention to how the brands sourced their hemp. All of the delta 8 gummies featured here are made from USA-grown hemp plants. This assures customers that the hemp has been grown following various federal guidelines to ensure safety and health.

High Degree of Effectiveness

We read a lot of reviews to discern which delta 8 gummies customers found the most effective. Not all of the products featured here have the same effects. For instance, some delta 8 gummies are better for anxiety, while others are better for pain alleviation. However, these brands are all ones that reviewers and our testers found to yield consistent and noticeable results.

Third-Party Lab-Testing

Not all delta 8 brands have their products tested. We drew a hard line when it came to lab testing and only featured delta 8 gummies that have been rigorously tested in a third-party lab. This sort of testing serves two purposes. First, it establishes exactly how much delta 8 and other cannabinoids the product contains. Second, it determines whether there are any contaminants, such as heavy metals and pesticides, in the product. Customers can count on lab-evaluated products to be pure and potent. Additionally, all of the brands featured make their products’ lab reports easily accessible to their customers.

How To Find the Best Delta 8 Gummies for You

As you’re shopping for delta 8 THC gummies or other cannabis products, there are several important factors to keep in mind. Before making a purchase decision, consider the following points:

Strength

The strength or potency of delta 8 gummies refers to how many milligrams of delta 8 each gummy contains. For example, a gummy containing 25 milligrams of delta 8 is more potent than one containing 10 milligrams of delta 8. New users may want to start with low-potency THC gummies. The strongest delta 8 gummies can contain 100+ milligrams of delta 8. These higher doses are sometimes preferred by those who have built up a tolerance to delta 8 or who are struggling with serious pain due to cancer or other chronic conditions.

Other Active Ingredients

Many delta 8 gummies contain delta 8 as the only active ingredient, but some contain additional hemp-derived cannabinoids or therapeutic herbs such as CBD, delta 9 THC, turmeric, and chamomile. Products with additional active ingredients can provide a wider range of benefits and more intense effects.

Inactive Ingredients

It’s important to consider the inactive ingredients in delta 8 gummies too. Some gummies are thickened with gelatin, which is an animal product and not vegan-friendly. For a vegan option, look for delta 8 THC gummies thickened with pectin. If you’re sensitive to artificial colors and flavorings, then look for gummies made with all-natural ingredients. Lastly, make sure the gummies don’t contain any ingredients you’re allergic to or any harmful chemicals.

Flavor

The best delta 8 gummies are the ones you enjoy eating. Delta 8 THC gummies come in many different flavors, so you shouldn’t have any trouble finding one you love. If you’re not a fan of the taste of hemp, be sure to look for a product that has little or no hemp taste.

Brand Reputation

Always aim to purchase THC products from brands that pride themselves on quality control and excellent customer service. The best retailers have proven track records of high levels of customer satisfaction. Choose companies that have their products tested by independent labs and make their analysis certificates readily available for viewing. It’s also a good idea to look for retailers that offer a money-back guarantee in case you experience any issues with the product.

Strain

THC gummies and other THC edibles are made with different strains of THC. The three main strains are sativa, indica, and hybrid—each with its unique properties. Sativa is known for its energizing and uplifting effects, while indica is associated with relaxing, calming effects. Hybrid strains include different proportions of sativa and indica and typically produce more and stronger effects associated with the dominant strain.

Desired Effects

Different delta 8 gummies may offer slightly different benefits. Select gummies that offer the primary benefits you want. For example, if your main concern is insomnia, look for gummies that are designed to support sleep.

Other Types of Delta 8 THC Products

While delta 8 gummies are one of the most convenient, delicious ways to enjoy the cannabinoid, here are some other types of D8 hemp products you may be interested in:

Delta 8 Tinctures

Delta 8 tinctures are concentrated liquid solutions that typically consist of delta 8 THC and a neutral carrier oil such as MCT oil or olive oil. These tinctures are taken sublingually or added to foods or beverages. Delta 8 THC tinctures give you the ultimate control over your dose. You can adjust how much you take, one drop at a time. However, many tinctures have a relatively strong hemp taste and aroma.

Delta 8 Vapes

A delta 8 THC vape pen is a device that contains a concentrated liquid solution of delta 8. The pen’s battery heats up, turning the vape juice into an inhalable vapor. Vapes come in many flavors and are loved for their quick onset of effects. However, they’re not ideal for those with respiratory conditions and can damage the respiratory tract over time.

Delta 8 Flower

Hemp and cannabis plants produce flowers, and the flowers are where most of the delta 8 is found. You can smoke these flowers, thereby inhaling delta 8 and allowing it to be absorbed through your lungs. There are no artificial or added ingredients—just plant matter. You can smoke delta 8 flower from a bowl or pipe or you can roll it into a cigarette. Like vaping, smoking delta 8 flower can be harsh on the lungs.

Potential Side Effects of Delta 8 THC

While there are many potential benefits associated with the use of delta 8, the substance can adversely affect the mind and body—especially when overused or misused. The following are some of the milder side effects one may experience when using delta 8 gummies or other hemp products that contain D8:

Dizziness

Dry mouth

Increased heart rate

Anxiety

Lethargy

Nausea and vomiting

Throat irritation (with inhaled delta 8 THC products)

More severe effects can result from taking too much delta 8. Such effects include:

Cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome

Paranoia

Delusions

Hallucinations

Psychosis

Delta 8 THC vs. Delta 9 THC: What’s the Difference?

While D8 and D9 are both THC compounds found in the hemp plant, there are some notable differences between them.

Also known as “diet weed” or “marijuana lite,” delta 8 THC is less potent than its sister cannabinoid, delta 9. As a result, it produces fewer and less intense intoxicating effects than delta 9.

In terms of chemical structure, the two differ in that delta 8 has a double bond between the eighth and ninth atomic chains, whereas delta 9 has a double bond between the ninth and tenth atomic chains. This structural difference impacts how each substance interacts with the body’s endocannabinoid system, resulting in the difference in their properties and effects.

The legality of each substance is another distinction between them. Like many hemp products, delta 8 THC is federally legal. However, state laws vary and D8 isn’t legal in all states. Delta 9, on the other hand, is currently illegal on a federal level and classified as a Schedule I drug. While it’s not legal according to federal law, the use of delta 9 is permitted in some states.

Delta 8 THC vs. CBD

As mentioned above, delta 8 is one of many cannabinoids found in the cannabis plant. Among these additional substances is CBD. Unlike delta 8, which produces mild psychoactive effects, CBD doesn’t produce any mind-altering effects, making it a preferred choice for those who want to enjoy the therapeutic benefits of hemp without feeling intoxicated.

In contrast to THC, CBD isn’t detectable by drug screens. CBD isolate products are unlikely to cause a user to test positive on a drug test. However, CBD products—including broad-spectrum CBD products and full-spectrum CBD products—that include even trace amounts of THC will most likely show up during drug testing.

One thing delta 8 and CBD have in common is their legal status. Both delta 8 and CBD are considered federally legal under the Agricultural Improvement Act, provided they’re extracted from hemp and not marijuana.

FAQ

Is delta 8 THC legal?

Delta 8 THC falls into a gray area in terms of federal law. It has a different chemical structure than delta 9 THC, which is heavily regulated in the United States. Generally, hemp-derived delta 8 is considered legal according to the Federal Farm Bill of 2018, however, delta 8 derived from marijuana isn’t legal on a federal level. On a state level, D8’s legal status varies, so it’s important to check your local laws to determine whether D8 products are legal in your area.

Where can I purchase delta 8 THC gummies?

Depending on where you live, you may be able to purchase delta 8 THC gummies from local gas stations, convenience stores, and dispensaries. THC gummies can also be purchased online.

How many delta 8 THC gummies should I take?

Check the label on your delta 8 gummies to see what dose the manufacturer recommends. For most gummy brands, a single gummy is one serving. There are many factors to consider when determining your ideal dosage, including body weight and whether you’re seeking a mild or strong experience. If you’re taking delta 8 gummies for the first time, consider taking only half of a gummy. This will give you a chance to see how you react to delta 8 and whether you achieve the desired effects. As a general rule, it’s a good idea to consult your medical care provider or a healthcare professional before adding D8 products to your regimen.

Where does delta 8 THC come from?

Delta 8 THC comes from hemp and marijuana plants. Most of the delta 8 in hemp is found in the flowers, while smaller amounts are found in the stems and leaves. Delta 8 is naturally found in cannabis plants in small amounts. As a result, D8 is often manufactured from hemp-derived CBD using chemical processes. CBD is mixed with an organic solvent and acid to convert it into delta 8. This chemical process produces concentrated amounts of hemp-derived delta 8.

Will delta 8 gummies show up on a drug test?

Delta 8 THC gummies can lead to positive results on drug tests that assess for THC. Many drug tests can’t distinguish between delta 8 and the more common form of THC, delta 9. It’s important to note that not every drug test checks for THC and many employers are no longer testing for THC on a routine basis.

Conclusion

Nowadays, more and more people are turning to holistic remedies, such as herbal supplements and Lion’s Mane products, to help them manage symptoms of mental and physical health conditions. If you’re struggling with pain or seeking anxiety relief, then delta 8 gummies are a great holistic alternative or supplement to prescribed medications. Available in tons of delectable flavors, delta 8 THC gummies make it easy to discreetly enjoy the benefits of D8 in a controlled dose. More research is needed to explore how this substance affects brain chemistry and the human body, however, there’s mounting evidence suggesting D8 can be a helpful ally in the management of a wide range of symptoms and conditions. All of the delta 8 THC gummies featured on our list are federally legal, high-quality products made by some of the best brands in the cannabis industry. We hope you found this article informative and that it helps you find the perfect delta 8 THC gummies for your needs!

Related Content:

This article has been supplied by Originated Media, a paid advertiser. The editorial staff of Chicago magazine had no role in this post’s preparation.