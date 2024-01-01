THC Oil for Pain: 5 THC Oils for Relaxation, Chronic Pain Management, and More

In a world where controversy continues to swirl around pharmaceutical remedies for pain, many people are turning to holistic and natural treatments to ease their discomfort. THC oil is among the most popular pharmaceutical alternatives and supplements. An active ingredient derived from cannabis plants, THC has attracted attention for its potential therapeutic benefits and pain-relieving effects. While more research is needed on this cannabinoid, there’s substantial evidence to suggest it can help manage various symptoms and conditions including pain and anxiety.

If you’re interested in trying THC oil and don’t know where to begin, you’ve come to the right place. To help you find the perfect product for your needs, we’ve rounded up a list of the best options available on the market. Whether you’re new to THC or are looking for something different, our list has something for everyone!

Benefits of THC Oil

THC oil has gained popularity in recent years due to its potential health benefits. Let’s take a closer look at some of the symptoms and conditions THC oil can help with.

Pain Relief

By interacting with the body’s endocannabinoid system, central nervous system, and peripheral nervous system, THC can block pain signals and lessen pain perception. Many users experience significant reductions in feelings of pain, making THC a promising natural alternative for managing chronic pain, arthritis, migraines, muscle spasms, sharp pain, and neuropathic pain (nerve pain). Medical marijuana is also commonly used to treat cancer pain.

Appetite Stimulation and Nausea Alleviation

THC can help to increase appetite and reduce nausea and vomiting. In addition to assisting with cancer pain, medical cannabis is sometimes used to reduce nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy. It can also help to stimulate appetite in cancer and AIDS patients.

Anxiety Reduction

When taken in lower doses, this compound from the cannabis plant can alleviate stress and anxiety by interacting with neurotransmitters like GABA and serotonin to produce a sense of relaxation. This makes THC potentially beneficial for people suffering from anxiety conditions such as social anxiety disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Improved Sleep

Research suggests that individuals struggling with insomnia or sleep disturbances may find relief through the calming effects of THC and hemp-derived CBD products.

Decreased Inflammation

Through their interactions with cannabinoid receptors in the body, cannabinoids suppress inflammatory responses and can help to relieve pain from inflammation-related conditions such as multiple sclerosis and arthritis.

Best THC Oils for Pain

What we love:

CBDfx Delta-9 THC Oil Drops + CBD earned its place at the top of our list for several reasons. Not only can it help relieve chronic pain (such as inflammatory and neuropathic pain), but its carefully selected ingredients make it an excellent choice for overall mental well-being and mood disorders. Combining the therapeutic properties of THC with the benefits of CBD, this product can promote relaxation and improve your mood.

Made from organic, non-GMO, and vegan-friendly ingredients, this tincture comes in a delicious blueberry flavor to mask the taste and smell of hemp. Customers can choose from three different strength options, and the oil is formulated with coconut-derived MCT to increase absorption. The built-in dropper features measurement markings for easy administration and dosing.

Pros:

Third-party lab-tested

Organic, vegan, and non-GMO ingredients

60-day, money-back guarantee

Cons:

Not ideal for people with coconut or tree nut allergies

Specs:

Size: 30 mL/tincture, 60 mL/tincture

Strength: 67.5 mg THC/tincture, 135 mg THC/tincture

Flavor(s): Blueberry

2. Best for Relaxation: Medterra True Full Spectrum CBD Oil

What we love:

Medterra’s True Full Spectrum CBD Oil is an excellent choice for anyone looking to improve their well-being and alleviate chronic pain. It’s carefully balanced with a 5:1 ratio of CBD and other cannabinoids, including 2 mg of THC, to promote therapeutic effects while helping with sleep disorders, joint pain, arthritis pain, cancer-related pain, neuropathic pain, and other pain-related conditions.

Made from organic, non-GMO hemp grown in the USA, this oil comes in two delightful flavors: Citrus and Chocolate Mint. Like all of Medterra’s products, it’s tested and verified by a third-party lab so you can purchase with confidence. Many reviewers noticed a significant improvement in their sleep quality when taking this oil. Whether you’re recovering from an injury or need help winding down after a long day, you can’t go wrong with this tincture.

Pros:

Non-GMO ingredients

Recognized by the US Hemp Authority

Available in two flavors

Cons:

May not be potent enough for experienced users

Specs:

Size: 15 mL/tincture, 30 mL/tincture

Strength: 30 mg THC/tincture, 60 mg THC/tincture

Flavor(s): Citrus, Chocolate Mint

3. Best for All-Day Use: Cornbread AM – PM Hemp Oil Bundle

What we love:

Cornbread’s AM – PM Hemp Oil Bundle has you covered from dusk until dawn. The set includes Cornbread’s Distilled Hemp Oil for daytime pain relief and Whole Flower Hemp Oil for nighttime relaxation. Both tinctures feature full-spectrum, flower-only formulations and are made with organic, natural ingredients including Kentucky-grown hemp.

The oils come in three strength options, allowing users to tailor their CBD journey to their unique preferences and needs. Like all of Cornbread’s products, they’re third-party tested with lab reports available on the company website. Orders typically ship within 24 hours, and subscription holders receive a 20% discount. Plus, the product is backed by a 30-day, money-back guarantee.

Pros:

Fast shipping

USDA-certified organic

Third-party lab tested

Cons:

Not flavored

Specs:

Size: 30 mL/tincture

Strength: 375 mg/tincture, 750 mg/tincture, 1500mg/tincture

Flavor(s): Not specified

4. Best Delta 8 Oil: Exhale Delta 8 Oil

What we love:

Exhale’s Delta 8 Oil Tincture easily is crafted through CO2 extraction, ensuring a safe and clean delta 8 experience. The company’s commitment to using 100% all-natural ingredients, including non-GMO hemp extract, showcases its dedication to ethical sourcing. As versatile as it is effective, you can take this oil directly or add a few drops to your favorite foods and beverages to create customized edibles. It comes in a small bottle that’s ultra-portable and discreet, and the top features a built-in dropper with measurement markings for quick, convenient administration.

This product harnesses all of the potential therapeutic properties of D8, which include appetite stimulation, relaxation, improved sleep, joint pain alleviation, inflammation reduction, and euphoria, making it a great addition to any complementary and integrative health regimen. It’s an ideal choice for those seeking the benefits associated with delta 9 without the intense psychoactive effects. Along with the rest of Exhale’s product line, this oil is compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill, third-party lab-tested, and covered by a 30-day guarantee.

Pros:

30-day money-back guarantee

Cruelty-free

Farm Bill-compliant

Cons:

Doesn’t ship to all 50 states

Specs:

Size: 30 mL/tincture

Strength: 300 mg THC/tincture, 600 mg THC/tincture, 1,200 mg THC/tincture, 3,000 mg THC/tincture

Flavor(s): Not specified

5. Most Potent: Elevate Delta 9 THC Oil Tincture

What we love:

Elevate’s Delta-9 THC Oil Tincture is an excellent ally against intense pain, anxiety, and feelings of depression. This tincture is made from a cannabis sativa-dominant hybrid strain and features a blend of THC and CBD for a synergistic effect. It offers a well-balanced buzz and can help to promote calmness, reduce anxiety, boost creativity, and enhance mood.

This tincture is made entirely from organic, natural, non-GMO ingredients and contains zero additives or preservatives. It’s thoughtfully packaged in a convenient bottle with a built-in dropper, making administration a breeze, even on the go. Discounts are available for subscribers and for bulk purchases.

Pros:

Organic, non-GMO ingredients

Third-party tested

No additives

Cons:

Need to spend a certain amount for free shipping

Specs:

Size: 30 mL/tincture

Strength: 600 mg/tincture, 1,200 mg/tincture

Flavor(s): Unspecified

How We Picked the Best THC Oils for Pain

To ensure that all of the CBD products and THC oils for pain on our list met our high standards, we carefully considered the following factors:

Efficacy

We verified that all products on our list effectively treat pain and provide relief from chronic pain conditions like multiple sclerosis. We did this by meticulously scrutinizing customer reviews, clinical trials, and other types of clinical data.

Third-Party Lab Testing

We prioritized CBD and THC oils that have undergone rigorous testing by third-party labs to verify potency, safety, quality, and ingredients.

Quality of Ingredients

We prioritized THC and CBD oil products made from high-quality, natural, and organic ingredients. We gave preference to those that are free from artificial flavors, dyes, preservatives, and additives.

How To Find the Best THC Oils for Your Pain Symptoms

Navigating the plethora of both CBD oil and THC oil products can be challenging. However, by following the steps below, you can discover the ideal THC oil for your needs.

Understand Your Symptoms: When shopping for a THC oil to treat pain, it’s important to have a full understanding of your specific symptoms, as different strains and formulations may be more effective for treating certain types of pain than others.

Consult Your Doctor: Consult your healthcare provider to understand your pain symptoms and establish a personalized pain management plan. Health professionals will be able to tell you whether hemp products will produce any adverse reactions when taken with other medications or dietary supplements you may be on.

Research: While more research is needed, substantial clinical evidence suggests the potential holistic benefits of THC and marijuana-derived CBD products. That said, it’s always smart to do your own research. Read customer reviews, brand reviews, and literature from reputable sources to get a better idea of the possible benefits, safety, and side effects of hemp products. Also, research the impact of hemp products on any conditions you may have, such as high or low blood pressure.

Types of THC Oil

Understanding the different types of THC oil is crucial for shoppers seeking the best product for their needs. Below, you’ll find a brief overview of some common terms you may encounter:

Full-Spectrum CBD Oil

Full-spectrum CBD oil is a comprehensive extract that preserves a range of cannabinoids—such as THC, CBG, CBC, and CBN—along with flavonoids, sterols, and terpenes naturally present in the cannabis plant.

THC Distillate

This is a thick, highly refined extract that has undergone a distillation process to isolate and concentrate pure THC from other terpenes and cannabinoids.

Delta-9 THC Oil

Delta 9 is a psychoactive compound well-known for causing the “high” commonly associated with cannabis products. Delta 9 THC oil contains this famous cannabinoid.

Delta-8 THC Oil

Delta-8 is a cannabinoid similar to delta-9, but its psychoactive effects are much less potent, allowing users to enjoy the relaxing effects of cannabis without overwhelming feelings of intoxication. Delta-8 THC oil specifically contains the delta-8 cannabinoid.

Other Types of THC Products

THC products come in many varieties, each catering to different preferences and needs. Let’s take a closer look at some of the other THC products available on the market:

Edibles

Edibles are food products infused with THC. These products come in a variety of forms, such as baked goods, chocolates, and THC gummies.

Tinctures

Tinctures are liquid extracts. They come in a variety of flavors, are fast-acting, and can be taken orally or added to other products, such as beverages to create your own THC drinks.

Topicals

Topicals are creams, lotions, balms, or patches infused with THC. Transdermal cannabidiol reduces inflammation and can provide targeted pain relief without mind-altering effects.

Vapes

Those who prefer the more traditional method of smoking cannabis may enjoy a THC vape pen. These devices work by heating THC oil and converting it into an inhalable vapor.

FAQ

Is THC oil legal?

Before purchasing a THC product, it’s common to wonder — is THC legal? Thanks to the 2018 Farm Bill, a product may be considered legal provided it’s derived from hemp, not marijuana. Plus, state laws may vary. Be sure to check your local laws before purchasing THC to ensure it’s legal in your area.

How much THC oil should I use?

Most products come with dosage instructions. However, it’s worth noting that the correct dosage varies based on factors such as weight, metabolism, and individual tolerance. We recommend beginning with a low dose and gradually increasing it, especially if you’re new to cannabinoids.

How fast does THC oil work?

Generally, users feel the results within 15 to 45 minutes after consumption, with the most significant effects occurring about one to two hours later.

Conclusion

Although more research is needed, many human studies and relevant animal studies indicate the strong potential of chemical compounds found in cannabis to provide a range of therapeutic benefits. In the world of pain management, THC oil is a promising option that offers a natural approach to chronic pain relief. Our selection of top THC oils caters to a diverse range of needs, including overall well-being, pain relief, and relaxation. We hope the information in this article helps you find the perfect THC oil for your needs.

