THC Gummies: 5 THC Edibles for Sweet Dreams, Euphoria, and More

As a pet owner, ensuring the well-being and happiness of your furry companion is always a top priority. In the ever-evolving world of pet care, CBD treats for dogs have emerged as a groundbreaking solution for managing various canine concerns. Whether it’s easing anxiety during thunderstorms or helping with pain management in older dogs, CBD dog treats offer a natural, holistic approach to enhancing your pup’s quality of life.

With the rise of CBD products for pets, dog owners are now equipped with a safe and effective tool to aid in relaxation and comfort. Imagine your beloved pet finding relief and tranquility without the side effects often associated with traditional medications. These innovative products, ranging from soft chews to CBD oil-infused treats, are not just a trend; they are a testament to the ongoing commitment of pet owners to seek the best for their dogs.

Best CBD Treats for Dogs

Potential Benefits of CBD Treats for Dogs

CBD dog treats are not just treats but a gateway to a healthier, happier life for your canine companion. Let’s explore the top five benefits these treats offer, each a stepping stone to your dog’s well-being.

Pain Relief: CBD dog treats are like a soothing balm for dogs experiencing discomfort. They work by interacting with the endocannabinoid system, potentially reducing inflammation and easing pain, making every wag more joyful. Improved Mobility: For dogs that leap and bound, maintaining joint health is crucial. CBD pet treats can play a vital role in supporting joint health, ensuring that your pup’s adventures are not hindered by stiffness or discomfort, and keeping their tail wagging and their paws prancing. Anxiety Relief: Is your furry friend jittery during thunderstorms or gets nervous in new environments? CBD soft chews can be a calming companion, helping to soothe their nerves and make the world a little less daunting, turning scary moments into peaceful pauses. Improved Cognitive Function: As dogs age, their mental sharpness can fade, like a well-loved toy losing its squeak. CBD dog treats work to help keep their mind as agile as a puppy’s, supporting cognitive health and keeping their curiosity piqued. Overall Wellness Boost: CBD dog treats are about tackling issues and enhancing overall health. Infused with ingredients like organic coconut oil, these treats can contribute to a shinier coat, better digestion, and a more robust immune system, painting a picture of holistic health.

Best CBD Treats for Dogs: Top Delicious Treats In The CBD Industry

1. Best Overall CBD Dog Treats: CBDfx CBD Dog Treats Calming Chews

Why we love them

CBDfx CBD Dog Treats Calming Chews are a fusion of wellness and indulgence for your furry friend. These treats are more than just snacks — they are a serene journey for your dog, infused with 20mg of broad-spectrum CBD per chew. Whether the hard chew with chamomile and tryptophan or the soft chew with melatonin, these treats are designed to relax and prepare your dog for a peaceful state during stressful situations or at bedtime. Vegan, non-GMO, and made with organic hemp offer a natural, health-boosting experience that’s hard to find elsewhere.

Pros:

Made with natural ingredients

Vegan, non-GMO, and made with organic hemp

Available in both hard and soft chew options

Cons:

May not be suitable for dogs with specific dietary restrictions or sensitivities

Specs:

CBD type: Broad-spectrum CBD

Size: 30 treats/container

Strength: 20 mg CBD/treat

Flavor(s): Sweet Potato and Coconut

2. Best CBD Dog Treats for Joint Pain: Medterra CBD Joint Support Pet Chews

Why we love them

Medterra CBD Joint Support Pet Chews are a harmonious blend of wellness and flavor, crafted to cater to your pet’s joint health. Infused with premium CBD isolate, each chew packs a potent 10 mg CBD dose, perfectly balanced with joint-supporting ingredients like glucosamine, MSM, and chondroitin. These peanut butter-flavored chews are not just treats but a proactive step toward maintaining and enhancing your pet’s mobility and joint comfort. Ideal for pets over 12 weeks old, these CBD bites make monitoring and managing your pet’s serving size straightforward, ensuring they won’t get too much CBD.

Pros:

Contains joint-health ingredients like glucosamine, MSM, and chondroitin

Appealing peanut butter flavor

Suitable for both dogs and cats

Cons:

Only available in one flavor

Specs:

CBD type: CBD Isolate

Size: 30 treats/container

Strength: 10 mg CBD/treat

Flavor(s): Peanut Butter

3. Best CBD Dog Treats for Anxiety: Penelope’s Bloom CBD Soft Chews for Stress + Anxiety

Why we love them

Discover the transformative power of Penelope’s Bloom CBD Soft Chews for Stress + Anxiety, a perfect blend of care and flavor for your pet. Each chew, infused with 20mg of full-spectrum CBD, is specifically formulated to target stress and anxiety in pets. These soft chews are ideal for calming your furry friend during thunderstorms, fireworks, travel, or vet visits. Their natural peanut butter flavor is irresistible to dogs, making wellness a delightful experience. Meticulously crafted with calming botanical extracts like chamomile, passion flower, and valerian root, these full-spectrum hemp oil chews offer comprehensive wellness for dogs of all life stages, promoting calmness, relaxation, and emotional balance.

Pros:

Contains natural calming extracts

Tasty peanut butter flavor

Suitable for dogs of all life stages

Cons:

Full-spectrum CBD often contains THC

Specs:

CBD type: Full-spectrum CBD

Size: 30 treats/container

Strength: 20 mg CBD/treat

Flavor(s): Peanut Butter

4. Best Daily-Use CBD Dog Treats: Soul Relief CBD Dog Treats

Why we love them

Soul Relief CBD Dog Treats are a delightful and effective way to ease the aches and pains that come with a lifetime of playful adventures. Infused with 5 mg CBD, these chicken-flavored treats are designed to alleviate discomfort, allowing your pet to jump back into their favorite activities with renewed vigor.

These treats are more than just a snack; they’re a loving gesture towards your pet’s well-being, formulated for a dog’s health. Whether it’s to soothe sore muscles after a long walk or to offer relief from joint pain, these CBD-infused treats provide a safe and tasty solution for your pet’s discomfort. Whether it’s easing the wear and tear of an active lifestyle or simply enhancing your dog’s health in their golden years, Soul’s signature formulation offers a compassionate solution. So, next time your pet shows signs of discomfort, remember, that a Soul Relief CBD Dog Treat can be the key to bringing back that joyful, playful spirit.

Pros:

Specifically formulated to address pain and discomfort

Delicious chicken flavor

Easy to administer

Cons:

No dosing instructions based on weight

Specs:

CBD type: Not Specified

Size: 30 treats/container

Strength: 5 mg CBD/treat

Flavor(s): Chicken

5. Best CBD Dog Treats for Older Pups: Batch CBD Pet Treats

Why we love them

Batch CBD Pet Treats stands out for its meticulous craftsmanship and potent wellness benefits. Each peanut butter-flavored treat packs 25 mg of CBD, specially formulated for addressing issues like fireworks anxiety, separation anxiety, or mobility challenges in an older dog’s body. These treats go beyond just CBD — they’re enhanced with joint-supporting ingredients such as glucosamine, MSM, and chondroitin, making them a comprehensive wellness solution for your pet.

Crafted in Wisconsin with a focus on quality, Batch CBD Pet Treats provide a grain-free, tasty option to help your pet feel their absolute best, whether it’s easing anxiety or supporting joint health. The thoughtful formulation and convenient dosing guide make it easy for pet owners to provide the right amount of CBD for their pet’s needs. Whether it’s helping your pet overcome anxiety or keeping them agile and comfortable, Batch’s CBD Pet Treats are an excellent choice for pet owners seeking a reliable and effective wellness solution for their furry family members.

Pros:

30-day guarantee

Includes joint-supporting ingredients

Grain-free

Ships within 24 hours

Cons:

May be too potent for smaller pets

Specs:

CBD type: CBD Isolate

Size: 30 treats/container

Strength: 25 mg CBD/treat

Flavor(s): Peanut Butter

How We Picked The Best CBD Dog Bites

In the quest to find the best CBD dog treats, our approach was thorough and multifaceted. We understand that pet owners seek only the finest for their furry friends, so we meticulously evaluated a wide array of products based on several key criteria. Here’s how we ensured that every CBD dog treat on our list stands out in terms of quality, safety, and effectiveness.

Price

Value for money is crucial. We assessed each product to ensure that the cost aligns with the quality and quantity of CBD dog chews offered. Our goal was to find a balance between affordability and high-quality CBD, making sure that pet owners can provide the best for their dogs without breaking the bank.

Ingredient Quality

The quality of ingredients in CBD dog treats is paramount. We looked for products that contained natural, wholesome ingredients, avoiding any harmful additives or fillers. This ensures that CBD dog treats are not only effective but also safe and beneficial for your dog’s overall health.

Certifications

Certifications are a mark of trust and compliance. We prioritized dog cbd chews that come with certifications from reputable organizations, ensuring they meet strict standards for quality and safety. This includes certifications for organic ingredients, non-GMO products, and more.

Lab Testing

Third-party lab testing is essential for transparency. We selected CBD dog chews that have undergone rigorous testing to verify their CBD content and purity. This ensures that what’s on the label matches what’s in the treat, giving pet owners peace of mind.

Customer Reviews

Real-world experiences offer invaluable insights. We carefully read customer reviews to gauge the effectiveness and overall satisfaction of the CBD dog treats. Positive feedback and stories of improved pet wellness played a significant role in our selection process.

How to Find the Best CBD Treats for Your Dog

Navigating the world of CBD dog treats can be overwhelming with the multitude of options available. However, finding the right treat for your furry friend is crucial to ensure they reap the full benefits of CBD. This guide will help you sift through the options, focusing on key considerations like CBD type, flavor, potency, and intended benefit to ensure you make the best choice for your canine companion.

Type of CBD

The type of CBD for dogs is a fundamental consideration. Generally, you’ll find three types: full-spectrum CBD, broad-spectrum CBD, and CBD isolate. Full-spectrum CBD contains all the compounds found in hemp, including trace amounts of THC. Broad-spectrum CBD offers a middle ground, with most hemp compounds but no THC. CBD isolate is the purest form, containing only CBD. Your choice depends on your comfort level with THC in your dog’s diet and the desired effect. For instance, full-spectrum CBD is believed to offer the entourage effect, potentially enhancing the overall benefits.

Flavor

Flavor is key to ensuring your dog will enjoy their CBD treat. Common flavors in CBD dog treats include chicken, beef, and peanut butter. Some brands also offer more unique flavors. Choose a flavor that you know your dog enjoys. After all, even the most beneficial CBD treat is useless if your pet refuses to eat it!

Potency

Potency, or the amount of CBD in each treat, is crucial for effectiveness. The potency you choose should be based on your dog’s size, weight, and the specific issue you’re addressing. For instance, larger breeds might need higher-potency treats, while smaller breeds can do with less. Always start with the lowest recommended dosage and observe how your dog reacts before gradually increasing it.

Intended Benefit

Consider what you’re hoping to achieve with CBD treats. Are you looking for anxiety relief, joint support, or overall wellness? Different formulations are tailored to address specific issues. For example, some CBD dog chews are enriched with ingredients like glucosamine for joint health, while others might contain calming herbs for anxiety relief.

Ingredient Quality

The quality of ingredients in CBD treats is just as important as the CBD itself. Look for products with natural, high-quality ingredients. Avoid treats with unnecessary fillers, artificial flavors, or preservatives. Organic ingredients are a plus, as they ensure your dog isn’t ingesting harmful pesticides.

Lab Testing

Verify that the CBD treats have been third-party lab tested. This testing ensures that the treats contain the advertised amount of CBD and are free from harmful contaminants. Reputable brands will provide these test results, either on their website or upon request.

Customer Reviews

Lastly, take a look at customer reviews. They can provide real-world insights into how effective the CBD treats are for various conditions, their palatability, and overall satisfaction. Remember, though, that every dog is different, so what works for one may not work for another.

Types of CBD Treats for Dogs

When it comes to CBD chews, understanding the types of CBD used is crucial for pet owners. Each type offers different benefits and can be more suitable for certain needs. From full-spectrum CBD to isolates, the variety available allows pet owners to tailor their choices to their dog’s specific requirements. Let’s delve into the main types of CBD found in dog treats, including CBD oil for dogs, CBD soft chews, and other forms, to help you make an informed decision.

Full Spectrum CBD

Full Spectrum CBD is renowned for its ‘entourage effect’, where all the natural compounds found in the hemp plant work together, including trace amounts of THC (less than 0.3%). This type of CBD is believed to enhance the overall therapeutic benefits due to the synergistic effects of cannabinoids, terpenes, and other plant compounds. Full-spectrum CBD dog treats might be more effective for more complex health issues due to this combined effect. However, some dog owners might be cautious about the inclusion of THC, even in such minimal amounts.

Broad Spectrum CBD

Broad Spectrum CBD offers a middle ground. It contains most cannabinoids found in the hemp plant, but THC is typically removed. This makes it a preferred choice for dog owners who want to avoid THC altogether but still wish to provide their pets with the benefits of various cannabinoids and terpenes. Broad-spectrum CBD chews for dogs can offer a comprehensive wellness benefit without the concern of THC.

CBD Isolate

For those seeking the purest form of CBD, isolates are the way to go. CBD isolate is a pure CBD compound isolated from other cannabinoids and plant compounds. This means it contains no THC at all. CBD isolate treats are ideal for dogs with sensitivities or for owners who prefer a straightforward approach to CBD supplementation. While isolates don’t offer the entourage effect, they can still be effective for specific uses, such as calming or for general wellness.

Infused vs. Coated CBD Treats

Beyond the type of CBD, the way it’s incorporated into the treat matters. Infused CBD treats have CBD oil mixed into the recipe, ensuring a consistent dosage in each chew. Coated or sprayed treats, on the other hand, have CBD oil applied to the surface of the treat. While both methods are effective, infused treats generally provide a more accurate dose of CBD per chew.

Potential Side Effects of CBD Treats for Dogs

While CBD chews, including CBD soft chews and CBD oil-infused products, are generally considered safe, some dogs may experience side effects. It’s important for dog owners to be aware of these potential reactions to better monitor their pets’ health. Here is a list of potential side effects that could occur:

Dry Mouth : Research indicates that CBD can decrease the production of saliva. For dogs, this might manifest as increased thirst after consuming CBD treats or soft chews.

: Research indicates that CBD can decrease the production of saliva. For dogs, this might manifest as increased thirst after consuming CBD treats or soft chews. Drowsiness : The calming effect of dog CBD, especially in higher doses, can lead to drowsiness or slight lethargy, particularly in CBD oil-infused treats designed for anxiety relief.

: The calming effect of dog CBD, especially in higher doses, can lead to drowsiness or slight lethargy, particularly in CBD oil-infused treats designed for anxiety relief. Lowered Blood Pressure : High doses of CBD have been linked to a temporary drop in blood pressure. Even though the drop is small, it might cause a brief feeling of light-headedness in some dogs.

: High doses of CBD have been linked to a temporary drop in blood pressure. Even though the drop is small, it might cause a brief feeling of light-headedness in some dogs. Upset Stomach or Diarrhea : Like any new addition to a diet, CBD soft chews or treats might disagree with some dogs’ digestive systems, leading to an upset stomach or diarrhea.

: Like any new addition to a diet, CBD soft chews or treats might disagree with some dogs’ digestive systems, leading to an upset stomach or diarrhea. Changes in Appetite: CBD might either increase or decrease appetite in dogs, so monitoring your dog’s eating habits after starting CBD treats is advisable.

FAQs

Is CBD safe for dogs?

CBD is generally safe for dogs when used properly. High-quality dog CBD products, like soft chews and CBD oil, are well-tolerated by most dogs.

Will CBD make my dog high?

CBD will not make your dog high. Unlike THC, CBD is non-psychoactive and doesn’t produce a “high.”

How do I give my dog CBD?

CBD can be given to dogs in various forms, such as CBD oil, soft chews, or CBD chews for dogs. It can be added to their food or given directly.

How much CBD should I give my dog?

CBD dosage depends on your dog’s size and the product’s potency. Start with a low dose and gradually increase it based on your dog’s reaction.

What happens if I give my dog too much CBD?

Overdosing on CBD can lead to mild side effects like drowsiness or upset stomach. Consult a vet if you suspect an overdose.

Can I give my dog my own CBD?

It’s best not to give your dog human CBD products. Use products specifically formulated for dogs, as they ensure appropriate dosage and safety.

Conclusion

The world of CBD chews for dogs offers a variety of options to help our furry friends with relaxation and pain management. From soft chews infused with full spectrum CBD oil to specialized CBD dog treats, there’s a product to suit every pup’s needs. Whether you’re looking for dog CBD chews to calm your pet during stressful situations or to ease physical discomfort, the effectiveness of these treats is evident.

Each product we’ve discussed provides a safe and enjoyable way to incorporate CBD into your dog’s wellness routine. Remember, while CBD chews for dogs are beneficial, it’s crucial to choose the right type and dosage to ensure the best results. With the right CBD treats, you can help enhance your dog’s quality of life, ensuring they remain happy, healthy, and active.

