THC Drinks: Top 5 THC-Infused Drinks to Help You Relax

Welcome to the intriguing world of THC-infused beverages, a growing trend in the cannabis industry. THC drinks offer a novel way to experience the effects of THC, the primary psychoactive component in cannabis, in a familiar and enjoyable format.

The appeal of THC drinks lies in their versatility and ease of use. They provide a sociable and accessible way to enjoy cannabis, whether you’re looking to relax solo or share with friends. With a focus on consistent dosing and quality ingredients, these beverages are crafted to ensure a pleasant and chilled-out experience.

Summary of the Best THC Drinks

Best THC Beverages to Chill Out in 2024

1. Best Overall THC Drink: Delta Cannabis Water Maui Wowie Passion Fruit

How well it works

Delta is fully focused on making the best possible THC-infused beverages — and they certainly deliver. The Delta Cannabis Water is pretty potent, so it tastes great while packing an incredible punch. A single can, or even half of one, can leave you feeling seriously buzzed.

Delta also includes CBD in each beverage, which helps you relax and balances out the buzz you get from the THC. Thanks to its high potency, this is a product for those who already enjoy THC beverages or have a significant amount of experience with other THC products.

What we love

Other THC beverages on the market don’t even come close to matching the jaw-dropping dosage you get in just one can of Delta Cannabis Water. This means you’re getting a cannabis drink that can potentially have some serious mood-boosting effects. So, it’s a good choice for anyone aiming to get seriously buzzed.

Pros:

High potency

Same-day shipping

Infused with live resin

Cons:

May be too potent for beginners



Specs:

Size: 12 oz/beverage

Strength: 20 mg of THC/beverage

Flavor: Maui Wowie Passion Fruit

Learn more about Delta Cannabis Water

2. Most Potent THC Drink: TRĒHouse Delta 9 Syrup Bussin’ Berry

How well it works

The TRĒHouse Delta 9 Syrup is a bit different from other cannabis drinks on the market. Although this syrup can be taken on its own, the company recommends mixing it into a drink of your choosing.

This allows you to turn any drink you like into a THC beverage, so you can enjoy a little high and your favorite drink at the same time.

It mixes easily and the result tastes great. The berry flavor compliments most drinks, and it’s incredibly easy to adjust the strength to match your preferences and tolerances.

What we love

While the TRĒHouse Delta 9 Syrup does have some flavor of its own, which nicely counteracts the edge of the THC, it allows you the freedom to create your perfect cannabis-infused beverage, without being limited to a specific brand’s options.

A standard serving is notably stronger than most of the ready-to-drink cannabis beverages. Fortunately, being able to mix your own makes it very easy to vary and control exactly how much you’re getting without having to estimate how much of a can you’ve drank or poured into a glass or cup.

Pros:

This syrup can be mixed into any drink.

It’s very easy to adjust the strength.

Contains significant amounts of both delta-8 and delta-9 THC.

Also contains other cannabinoids which work synergistically with the THC.



Cons:

Doesn’t ship to all 50 states



Specs:

Size: 4 oz/beverage

Strength: 1000 mg of THC/beverage

Flavor: Berry

Learn more about TRĒHouse

3. Best for Beginners: Five Sipz THC Seltzer

How well it works

The Five Sipz THC Seltzer is a nice introduction to cannabis drinks for anyone unfamiliar with edible products. It’s got a nice balance of THC and CBD for boosted benefits.

This beverage could improve your mood and make you feel more relaxed and mellow overall. Five Sipz THC seltzer is available in three delicious flavors. It’s also low in both calories and sugar, making it the perfect choice for anyone who’s health-conscious.

What we love

The Five Sipz THC Seltzer has a lower amount of THC than other competitors but balances that with an even ratio of CBD. This leads to milder effects but makes it perfect for those who aren’t regular users of THC or who don’t consume cannabis often.

Pros:

Low calorie

Ships to all US states

Available in three flavors

Made with THC and CBD

Cons:

Need to start a subscription to get free delivery

Specs:

Size: 12 oz/beverage

Strength: 2mg of THC/beverage

Flavors: Black Cherry, Guava Passionfruit, Grapefruit, Variety

Learn more about Five CBD

4. Best Cannabis-Infused Drink for Beginners: Vena Happy Place THC Drink

How well it works

As with the rest of Vena’s extensive product line, their Happy Place THC Drink is something you’ll love to incorporate into your lifestyle. This cannabis-infused beverage has a light and refreshing taste, which means drinking it is always a pleasant experience.

Between the delicious flavor, the pleasant boost to your mood, and the low-calorie formula, it’s a great alternative to drinking alcohol. So if you’re looking for an alcohol substitute, Vena has you covered.

What we love

Vena’s Happy Place THC Drink stands out for its particularly refreshing taste and the ease with which you can substitute it in place of other drinks. The level of THC per can is relatively low, which means the mood-altering effects are mild enough that people of all experience levels can enjoy it.

Pros:

Vegan and gluten-free

Non-GMO and pesticide-free

Low-calorie

Third-party lab-tested

Cons:

May not be potent enough for some users



Specs:

Size: 12 oz/beverage

Strength: 2 mg of THC/beverage

Flavors: Black Cherry, Grapefruit, Guava Passionfruit, Variety

Learn more about Vena CBD

How well it works

You don’t need to be a fan of the famous duo to enjoy their THC drinks — though we’re sure fans will appreciate it even more. For everyone else, this cannabis drink still has plenty to offer, with four very distinct flavors that all taste delicious, a variety pack option that includes one of each, and a potency fitting for both new and experienced THC users.

The significant (but not overpowering) dosage of THC per can does a good job of relaxing you so you can feel comfortable in otherwise uncomfortable social situations or just unwind at the end of a long day.

What we love

Cheech & Chong’s cannabis drinks are a little different, both in terms of strength and flavor. They’re available in four different flavors, so there’s something for every preference.

These cannabis drinks may also give you a significant buzz and really mellow you out, while still allowing a relatively casual experience and the option of drinking multiple cans without being overwhelmed.

Pros:

No additives or fillers

Available in four different flavors

Zero calories

Vegan and gluten-free

Cons:

No discount options or subscription options, unlike most other brands.

Specs:

Size: 12 oz/beverage

Strength: 5mg of THC/beverage

Flavors: Magic Mule, Grapefruit Twist, Raspberry Highball, Citrus Sunrise, Variety

Learn more about Chong’s Choice

How We Picked The Best THC Drinks

For a THC drink to earn a place on our list, it had to excel in a wide range of areas, so we can be confident that it will meet or exceed the expectations of whoever buys it.

Product Ingredients

For a cannabis drink to be effective, it’s essential that it contains THC and other appropriate compounds in the right quantities, so we made sure that all our top picks did just that. We also made sure that none of them contained any nasty or potentially harmful ingredients either.

Manufacturer Reputation

Knowing the ingredients is one thing, but it’s just as important to be able to trust the manufacturer. The brands on this list have all proven themselves through a reputation for quality and consistency, and frequently make the results of third-party testing of their products available for extra reassurance that they deliver exactly what they promise.

Product Niche

We understand that not everyone has the same wants and needs, which is why we prioritized including products that addressed specific needs as well as general all-rounders.

Taste

A big part of the draw of THC drinks over other THC products is the actual experience of drinking them. That’s why all of our top picks taste as good as they make you feel and offer a range of flavors that include something for just about everyone.

Customer Reviews

Customer reviews allow us some additional insight into just how consistently loved these products are and provide more objective information about how people view the taste and feel of these products, as well as other elements such as their ordering experience and what it’s like to deal with the brand.

How To Find The Best THC-Infused Drinks for You

There’s no single perfect THC drink for everyone, and the one that’s right for you depends on your individual needs and preferences. The following are some of the most important considerations which will help you narrow down the selection above to find the one which is truly the ideal starting point for you.

Strength

For some, this will be a major factor in their decision and is something always worth being aware of. Those looking for something they can drink casually or who are new to cannabis-infused drinks will want to start with something less potent, but those who are more experienced and are looking for a stronger buzz may be better served by something more powerful such as Delta’s high-strength option.

Other Compounds

While every product on our list will allow you to experience the benefits of THC, they have varying quantities of CBD and other cannabinoids. If you’re mainly interested in getting a buzz, this won’t make much difference to you, but relatively higher levels of CBD and other cannabinoids can potentially enhance the drink’s relaxing and pain-relieving effects while still keeping things on the milder end of the spectrum.

Flavors

It’s unlikely you’ll enjoy drinking something if you don’t like the taste regardless of the benefits it brings, meaning that you’ll want to opt for something with a flavor you’ll like. Each of the products on our list has its own range of flavors meaning that it’s almost certain that there’ll be something to suit your tastebuds. Even in the unlikely event that there isn’t, TRHouse’s THC syrup can be easily combined with any other drink of your choosing.

Potential Benefits of THC-Infused Drinks

Cannabis-infused drinks don’t just get you buzzed, they also provide a whole host of other benefits. Some of the notable benefits of THC-containing cannabis beverages include:

Pain relief: Cannabinoids such as THC have long been known to help with both chronic and acute pain and have been the subject of a lot of promising research in this area.

Cannabinoids such as THC have long been known to help with both chronic and acute pain and have been the subject of a lot of promising research in this area. Improved mobility: Cannabinoids don’t just reduce pain, they can also help with mobility, both through their neurological effects and by reducing pain and inflammation in damaged tissue.

Cannabinoids don’t just reduce pain, they can also help with mobility, both through their neurological effects and by reducing pain and inflammation in damaged tissue. Anxiety relief: THC has very strong mood-boosting and anxiolytic properties, which means that cannabis-infused drinks can effectively fight off stress and anxiety, helping you relax and face whatever life may bring with a smile on your face.

THC has very strong mood-boosting and anxiolytic properties, which means that cannabis-infused drinks can effectively fight off stress and anxiety, helping you relax and face whatever life may bring with a smile on your face. Improved sleep: Despite its reputation for leaving you feeling buzzed, drinks containing THC can also aid with sleep, both directly and as a side benefit of the relief from anxiety.

Despite its reputation for leaving you feeling buzzed, drinks containing THC can also aid with sleep, both directly and as a side benefit of the relief from anxiety. Discretion and convenience: THC beverages provide an easy method of cannabis consumption that can be done almost anywhere. It’s also less likely to raise eyebrows or annoy others than alternative methods such as using a THC vape.

Other Types of Cannabis Products

Breakdown of each type of cannabis product, e.g. THC flower and pre-rolls, THC vapes, THC gummies, etc.

THC Oils

THC oils deliver the potent effects of THC in a more no-frills, practical manner. They’re usually taken as a single dose sublingually, meaning that a few drops of THC oil are applied under the tongue, from where the active compounds are quickly absorbed into the bloodstream.

THC Vapes

Another faster-acting option, THC vapes are inhaled in the same way that other vapes are. When this happens, the THC and any other active compounds are drawn into the lungs from where they can pass directly into the bloodstream.

THC Gummies

Like THC drinks, these THC edibles (like live resin gummies) often come in fun, fruity flavors and are taken orally, meaning a more gradual absorption. They’re a popular option because, like the drinks, they’re enjoyable to take and are more discreet and there’s no need to worry about smoke bothering those around you.

Potential Side Effects of Cannabis-Infused Beverages

As with any psychologically active substances, you may experience some side effects from drinking cannabis-infused drinks. These side effects are typically mild and may include the following:

A dry mouth

Increased appetite

An increased heart rate

Dizziness

Disorganized thoughts

Nausea



The chance of experiencing negative side effects is much lower with appropriate dosage, so we’d strongly recommend following the dosage guidelines included on the product and sticking to a trustworthy brand like those on our list so you can be sure that the strength will be consistent.

It’s also important to note that cannabis products may interact with certain prescription medications, so if this may be an issue for you, you should speak to your doctor before trying THC drinks.

FAQs

Are THC drinks legal?

The Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018, more commonly known as the 2018 Farm Act, made cannabis products including cannabis drinks federally legal, provided that they met certain conditions. These products must be made using hemp, rather than marijuana, and must have a THC concentration no higher than 0.3% by dry weight.

As all of the cannabis beverages in our top picks are manufactured and sold by reputable brands, you can be sure that they’re fully compliant with all relevant US laws, meaning that US-based customers can shop and drink with confidence. If you’re located outside of the US, you may need to check your local laws regarding cannabis and THC products before making a purchase.

How much THC should I consume?

The amount of THC you should take depends on a lot of factors including your tolerance, your experience with THC, and the effects you’re hoping to achieve. If you’re new to THC, consider starting with a dose of 1 to 2 mg, and should be aware that you won’t feel the full effects of the drink immediately.

Those consuming THC drinks with specific aims such as pain relief may want to note that doses of 15 to 20 mg were shown to be the most effective, but that research also reports moderate side effects when THC is taken in these quantities. Although some of these side effects, such as a sense of euphoria, may be seen as beneficial or even part of your intended use, it’s still worth starting with a lower dose if you are unsure how THC affects you personally.

It’s also strongly recommended to always follow the manufacturer’s guidelines and, if you have any concerns, to seek advice from a doctor or other appropriate medical professional.

How fast do THC drinks work?

The THC in cannabis-infused beverages is generally absorbed faster than in other edible cannabis products such as THC gummies, meaning that you’ll feel their effects sooner. You’ll typically begin to feel them within 10 to 20 minutes, with the effects reaching their peak at around 45 minutes after consumption.

Can THC drinks show up on a drug test?

Although everything featured in our list is guaranteed to be within legal limits, products containing THC can cause you to have a positive result on a drug test. This means that if you’re expecting to have to take a drug test in the near future, you may be best avoiding these THC drinks and any other THC-containing products for now.

Conclusion

Cannabis-infused beverages are one of the easiest and most effective ways to reap the benefits of THC consumption, and thanks to the brands included in our list, they’re now more accessible than ever. Although each of our top picks has its pros and cons to consider, they’re all amazing products. Regardless of which you decide is right for you, we’re confident you’ll be thrilled once you’ve experienced their incredible mood-boosting, sleep-improving, and pain and anxiety-relieving effects.

