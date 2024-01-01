Best THC Edibles: 5 Best Weed Edibles for an Enjoyable Experience

If you’re looking for a natural way to relax, unwind, and deal with stress, then THC edibles might be able to help you after a long day at work. Many reputable cannabis brands now make edibles with cannabis extracts. They have many potential health benefits, including pain relief, reduced inflammation, and better sleep.

Edible forms of the cannabis plant are better on your lungs. With THC gummies, you don’t have to worry about smoke irritating your respiratory tract. They taste like delicious candy and deliver an enjoyable buzz.

So, which brand of THC edibles should you order? While there are plenty of tasty, potent, lab-tested products to choose from, we were most impressed by the following five:

Best THC Edibles with Hemp-Derived Cannabinoids

Potential Health Benefits of THC Edibles

Stress Relief : Whether you’re looking for daytime stress relief or something to take the edge off when you come home, THC edibles can help.

: Whether you’re looking for daytime stress relief or something to take the edge off when you come home, THC edibles can help. Better Sleep : Those who struggle with insomnia or the occasional restless night often find THC edibles to be beneficial.

: Those who struggle with insomnia or the occasional restless night often find THC edibles to be beneficial. Pain Relief : From arthritis pain to headaches, THC gummies can help ease your discomfort. THC gummies with CBD are especially helpful in this regard.

: From arthritis pain to headaches, THC gummies can help ease your discomfort. THC gummies with CBD are especially helpful in this regard. Euphoria: People often find that taking THC edibles helps elevate their mood and promote feelings of euphoria.

Best THC Edibles

1. Best Overall THC Products: TRĒ House Delta 10 Gummies With HHC & Delta 9

How It Works:

TRĒ House Delta 10 Gummies with HHC & Delta 9 are a great choice for anyone who wants to feel relaxed and euphoric. These THC gummies are formulated with HHC and delta 10, which enhance the effects of delta 9 THC. Most customers get the desired effects from just one gummy, though you can take two.

Some customers take these gummies in the morning to ease daytime stress and combat the symptoms of social anxiety. You may also want to use them on weekends to elevate activities like watching movies or playing video games. These gummies qualify as legalized marijuana since they are crafted with hemp-derived cannabinoids.

These THC edibles have a delicious Blue Raspberry flavor that customers describe as sweet but not too sweet. They are vegan and gluten-free, which makes them suitable for those with dietary restrictions. Plus, like all TRĒ House products, they have been lab-tested for potency and purity and backed by a 60-day guarantee.

Pros:

Enhanced with HHC and delta 10 THC

Backed by a 60-day guarantee

Made with U.S.-grown hemp

Vegan and gluten-free

Cons:

May temporarily turn your tongue blue

Specs:

Size: 20 or 40 gummies per bottle

Strength: 5 mg delta-9 THC, 5 mg HHC, and 10 mg delta-10 THC per gummy

Flavor(s): Blue Raspberry

2. Most Relaxing Anti-Anxiety Effects: Soul Out of Office THC Gummies

How It Works:

For those who want to kick back and relax with limited psychoactive effects, we suggest trying Soul Out of Office THC Gummies. These are the ultimate marijuana edibles for weekends and quiet evenings. With plenty of CBD, they can also help you enjoy more restful sleep. For even more relief, try the Double version, which has twice the amount of both CBD and THC.

Customers say Soul Out of Office Gummies have a sweet-tart taste and barely any hemp flavor. These gummies are popular among vegans as they don’t contain gelatin and are thickened with pectin, a fruit-based ingredient.

Soul makes these THC gummies with organically farmed hemp. You can review the lab testing results on their website. These cannabis edibles are naturally sweetened with tapioca syrup and organic cane sugar.

Pros:

Naturally sweetened with tapioca syrup and organic cane sugar

Made from organically farmed hemp

Barely any hemp taste

Contains only natural coloring and flavoring agents

Cons:

May melt if kept in a warm place

Specs:

Size: 30 gummies per jar

Strength: 1.5 mg THC + 15 mg CBD per gummy, or 3 mg THC + 30 mg CBD per gummy

Flavor(s): Raspberry or Blue Raspberry

3. Best THC Gummies for Pain Relief: Medterra Daily Delight Gummies

How It Works:

For those who use cannabis edibles for pain relief, we recommend Medterra Daily Delight CBD + THC Gummies. These delicious, multi-flavored delta 9 THC gummies contain a 5:1 ratio of CBD to THC. Customers say they are incredible for managing back pain, arthritis, headaches, and more. They’re relaxing enough to use at night but not so sleep-inducing that you can’t take them in the morning.

Medterra Daily Delight CBD + THC Gummies have been third-party lab tested, and the company openly shares its Certificates of Analysis. Made with full-spectrum hemp extract, they also contain plenty of terpenes that enhance their pain-relieving and stress-reducing effects.

Pros:

Formulated with CBD and THC

Certificate of Analysis available for review

Sugar-coated gummies taste like real candy

Cons:

Experienced users may need more than one gummy

Specs:

Size: 20, 40, or 60 gummies per jar

Strength: 25 mg CBD + 5 mg THC per gummy

Flavor(s): Multi-Flavored

4. Best Delta 9 THC for Anxiety: Joy Organics Delta-9 THC Gummies

How It Works:

Joy Organics Delta-9 THC Gummies receive glowing reviews from customers who struggle with anxiety. Some reviewers use these gummies to manage social anxiety to better enjoy themselves in public spaces. Others take these gummies in the evening to combat rumination so they can fall asleep.

Joy Organics Delta 9 THC Gummies contain equal parts CBD and THC for a balanced effect. The Blackberry Lime flavor is unique and enjoyable. These gummies are free from artificial cannabinoids and have been fully lab-tested. They get their texture from plant-based pectin and only contain natural sweeteners, colors, and flavors.

Pros:

Contain equal parts CBD to THC

Made with natural colors, flavors, and sweeteners

Lab-tested

Vegan and gluten-free

Cons:

Only available in one flavor and potency

Specs:

Size: 25 gummies per jar

Strength: 10 mg CBD + 10 mg THC per gummy

Flavor(s): Blackberry Lime

5. Most Energizing Delta 9 THC Content: Batch Recreation THC Gummies

How It Works:

Batch Recreation THC Gummies are a good choice for those seeking a more energizing, uplifting experience. These cannabis edibles come in three formulas, so you can pick the one that best suits your needs. However, customers tend to find the Uplift version, which has a Tangerine flavor, most elevating. The Hybrid version has a Watermelon flavor and delivers a nice blend of effects, and the Original version tastes like Blueberry and is more relaxing.

Batch Recreation THC Gummies are all made from Wisconsin-grown hemp and non-GMO ingredients. Customers say they start feeling the effects within about 30 minutes. This potent blend of delta 9 THC and CBD means that you can enjoy a slightly altered perception but not be completely stoned. Some customers like taking these THC and CBD edibles before parties and other social gatherings. They find the Uplift formula helps them unwind, relax, and socialize more openly.

Pros:

Multiple flavors and formulas to choose from

Made from Wisconsin-grown hemp and non-GMO ingredients

Third-party lab tested

Backed by a 30-day guarantee

Cons:

Coated in sugar, may be too sweet for some customers

Specs:

Size: 30 gummies per jar

Strength: Original: 25 mg CBD + 5 mg THC per gummy; Hybrid: 10 mg CBD + 5 mg THC + 5 mg CBC per gummy; Uplift: 5 mg CBD + 5 mg THC per gummy

Flavor(s): Blueberry, Watermelon, or Tangerine

How We Picked The Best THC Edibles

As popular as THC edibles have become, it was easy for us to find high-quality brands to review. However, you might wonder how we determined that the five brands featured here are the best options. It all came down to these criteria:

Lab-Testing Procedures: Regardless of why you’re using THC edibles, you should always choose food products that have been lab-tested to ensure they are potent and free from contaminants. For safety reasons, we only featured lab-tested gummies in this article.

Regardless of why you’re using THC edibles, you should always choose food products that have been lab-tested to ensure they are potent and free from contaminants. For safety reasons, we only featured lab-tested gummies in this article. Ingredient Quality: We examined the quality of the hemp and other ingredients used in each of the THC edibles we considered. We prefer products made with U.S.-grown hemp, natural ingredients, and vegan-friendly ingredients when possible. Production methods were also considered.

We examined the quality of the hemp and other ingredients used in each of the THC edibles we considered. We prefer products made with U.S.-grown hemp, natural ingredients, and vegan-friendly ingredients when possible. Production methods were also considered. Reviewer-Reported Effects: Rather than relying solely on the product descriptions to determine the effects of each gummy brand, we also read reviews. We preferred THC gummies that reviewers found effective and ones for which many customers reported similar effects. Reviews often found that edibles took up to two hours to have an effect.

How To Find The Best THC Edibles for You

If you’re not sure which THC gummies to order, we suggest comparing your top options and focusing on the following features as you do so.

Active Ingredients

Some cannabis edibles solely contain THC, but many others contain other cannabinoids and therapeutic ingredients in addition to THC. Look into any other active ingredients in the products you’re considering, and make sure they’ll benefit you. For example, THC and CBD edibles tend to be more relaxing and pain-relieving than gummies that contain THC alone. And gummies that contain some CBN tend to be very good for sleep.

Flavor

Taking cannabis edibles should be a fun and tasty experience! So, make sure you pick a flavor you enjoy. Berry and citrus flavors are popular and well-liked, perhaps because these flavors pair well with the natural taste of hemp.

Strength

How strong are the gummies, or in other words, how much THC do they contain? If you’re brand new to hemp-derived THC products, a gummy with 5 mg THC is likely a good choice. On the other hand, if you consume cannabis products regularly, you may prefer more potent gummies.

Types of Marijuana Edibles

While delta 9 gummies are quite popular, they are not the only kind of marijuana edibles on the market. Here are a few other types of edibles you may want to explore:

THC Capsules

THC capsules are vegetable cellulose or gelatin capsules filled with a liquid that contains THC. You swallow them with a glass of water like any other pill. They are convenient, and you don’t have to taste anything.

THC Drinks

From sodas to seltzers, there are plenty of THC-infused drinks to choose from. These are fun to sip at parties, perhaps as an alternative to alcoholic drinks.

THC-Infused Chocolate

If you’re in the mood for a treat, try some THC-infused chocolate. This can turn taking your THC into an indulgent experience, but you have to store it carefully.

Other Types of THC Products

If you’d prefer not to consume cannabis edibles, here are some other ways to enjoy THC.

THC Vape Pens

THC vape pens are devices that heat liquid cannabis extracts, turning those extracts into a vapor you can inhale. You feel the effects of THC faster when you vape than when you take a THC gummy. It’s also easy to adjust your intake by adjusting the number of puffs you take. However, this method is not ideal for those with asthma.

THC Flower

THC flower is essentially the flowers of a cannabis plant. You can roll the flower into a cigarette or smoke it from a pipe. This is the most natural THC product, and many people find the act of smoking hemp flower to be very relaxing. However, hemp smoke can have adverse effects on those with sensitive respiratory tracts.

THC Pre-Rolls

THC pre-rolls are essentially hemp cigarettes. They usually come in a pack of multiple rolls. If you enjoy smoking THC flower but do not want to roll your own cigarettes, pre-rolls are a good choice. They also give you the opportunity to try a new strain without buying a large amount of flower.

Potential Side Effects of THC

While it is unlikely that you will experience negative side effects from cannabis-infused candies, the following side effects are possible:

Red, dry eyes

A dry, cottony mouth

Nausea

Dizziness

Feeling overly tired

The likelihood of side effects increases as you increase your intake. If you do experience any of these side effects, consider taking less THC the next time around. And, if you ever feel overwhelmed by the side effects of THC, taking a little CBD can help even things out until the cannabinoids wear off. Seasoned users often find that edibles provide a safe way to consume federally legal hemp-derived products without an intense high.

FAQs

How long do weed edibles take to work?

Most people start feeling the effects of THC edibles about 30 to 60 minutes after they swallow them. This is about how long it takes for the THC to be absorbed through their intestinal lining and into their bloodstream. If you’d like to feel the effects faster, try taking your THC gummy with a fatty snack, such as some cheese or peanut butter. THC is fat-soluble, so you tend to absorb it better when you eat it with some fat.

What is the difference between delta 8 and delta 9 THC?

Delta 8 and delta 9 are two types of THC. Delta 9 is the better-known type, although delta 8 gummies are becoming quite common. When people use the term “THC,” they are usually referring to delta 9 by default. Delta 8 THC has very similar effects to delta 9, but it’s a bit milder, especially in terms of its psychoactive effects.

Delta 8 and delta 9 also differ in terms of their legality. It is legal to grow hemp plants containing any amount of delta 8 THC, but federal regulations require that hemp contains no more than 0.3% delta 9 THC.

How many THC edibles should I take?

Most THC edibles are formulated so that one edible is a single serving. However, it is best to check the label for the recommended serving size before you indulge. For example, if your edible is a large bar of chocolate, the serving size is probably one or two squares and not the entire bar.

The first time you use cannabis edibles, take half of the recommended serving. This usually equates to just 2 -3 mg THC. See how your body reacts. If the effects are not as strong as you’d like, take a whole gummy next time. Some people are less sensitive to THC than others and find that they need an extra gummy to get serious relief. You may also need a somewhat higher serving if you’re managing chronic pain or debilitating anxiety.

Find the Best Edibles With Potential Benefits

If you’d like to enjoy the therapeutic benefits of THC, cannabis edibles are a great option to consider. Plenty of brands make delicious, effective THC gummies; we’ve featured five in this article. Whether you’re seeking anxiety relief or a little mood boost, these cannabis products can deliver just what you need. Read more about them, and indulge in your favorite. You deserve the relief!

