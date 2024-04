Best Delta 9 Gummies in 2024: 5 Best THC Edibles To Purchase Online

PAID POST BY ORIGINATED MEDIA

Hemp products, including cannabis edibles, aren’t just for stoners. Delta 9 has a long list of benefits, and delta 9 gummies are definitely one of the tastiest and most enjoyable ways to take your delta 9. From citrus to peach, they come in a wide variety of flavors. You can also find delta 9 gummies in various potencies, making it easy to vary your dose according to your needs or preferences.

Since delta 9 is so widely used, many cannabis companies have created their delta 9 gummies. There are many tasty gummies to choose from, but they are not all of the same quality. We believe customers deserve the purest, tastiest, and most effective gummies, which is why we selected five top brands to tell you about below.

Best Delta 9 Gummies with Quality Ingredients

Potential Benefits of Delta 9 THC Products

Pain Relief: Delta 9 THC can help relieve both acute and chronic pain. People often use it to manage arthritis pain and recurring headaches. It is especially effective as a pain reliever when taken in combination with CBD, another substance found in cannabis plants.

Delta 9 THC can help relieve both acute and chronic pain. People often use it to manage arthritis pain and recurring headaches. It is especially effective as a pain reliever when taken in combination with CBD, another substance found in cannabis plants. Reduced Anxiety: If you feel nervous, anxious, or stressed out, delta 9 THC can help calm your mind. It can also help combat physical anxiety symptoms like sweating and shakiness.

If you feel nervous, anxious, or stressed out, delta 9 THC can help calm your mind. It can also help combat physical anxiety symptoms like sweating and shakiness. Elevated Mood: When you’re feeling low or struggling with moodiness, taking some delta 9 can help you feel elevated, happy, and peaceful. The intoxicating effects can give you a pleasant sense of relaxation. For new users, make sure you’re in a good headspace so that your experience can be positive.

When you’re feeling low or struggling with moodiness, taking some delta 9 can help you feel elevated, happy, and peaceful. The intoxicating effects can give you a pleasant sense of relaxation. For new users, make sure you’re in a good headspace so that your experience can be positive. Enhanced Creativity: Many people find that when they use delta 9 THC, they feel more creative and are better able to “think outside the box.”

Best Delta 9 Gummies

1. Best Overall Delta 9 THC Gummies: TRĒHouse Strawberry Delta 9 Gummies

Check Price

Why We Like Them:

If we had to choose just one brand of delta 9 gummies to review here, it would be TRĒHouse Strawberry Delta 9 Gummies. These gummies taste like juicy strawberries, have a soft, delightful texture, and, more importantly, contain 10 mg of delta 9 THC per gummy, which is a great dose for most people.

TRĒHouse has this and its other hemp-derived products lab-tested by a third party. This assures us that the gummies are both pure and potent. They’re made in the U.S. from federally legal hemp grown in compliance with the 2018 Farm Bill. Cannabis laws vary according to local laws, but the Farm Bill allows gummies made from industrial hemp – a boon to the cannabis industry.

Customers say these delta 9 gummies make them feel relaxed and euphoric. Minor aches and pains quickly melt away. Most customers get the effects they desire from one gummy, and some find they only need to take a half a gummy at a time. These gummies are popular among those who follow a vegan diet as they contain neither gelatin nor other animal products, just artificial flavors, citric acid, and hemp.

Pros:

Made in the U.S.

Vegan and gluten-free

60-day guarantee

Cons:

Need to spend a certain amount to get free shipping

Specs:

Size: 20 gummies per bottle

Strength: 10 mg delta 9 THC per gummy

Flavor(s): Strawberry

Learn more about TRĒHouse Strawberry Delta 9 Gummies today

2. Most Uplifting Delta 9 THC Gummies: Elevate Delta 9 Gummies

Check Price

Why We Like Them:

Delta 9 can be quite uplifting, especially when it is taken with just the right hemp terpenes to promote these effects. If you’re looking for delta 9 gummies that will make you feel uplifted and happy, then we suggest trying a product from Elevate.

Elevate offers several different formulations of delta 9 gummies. Their Delta 9 THC Gummies in Strawberry or Blue Raspberry are particularly good choices for mood elevation. Made with full-spectrum delta 9 extract, they contain 10 mg delta 9 THC each, plus plenty of beneficial, hemp-derived terpenes. Customers say just one of these gummies is enough to chase away negative feelings so they can enjoy the day.

If you struggle with negative thoughts or a low mood in the evening, you may prefer Elevate Delta-9 + CBN Sleep Gummies. With 15 mg delta-9 THC, 10 mg CBN, and 5 mg melatonin each, these gummies will calm your mind while also helping you drift off to sleep. Customers say they wake up feeling happy and well-rested after taking these gummies.

All Elevate delta-9 gummies are vegan, cruelty-free, and made without artificial colors or flavors. Elevate has a rigorous lab-testing protocol and oversees every manufacturing process step, from growing the hemp to shipping the finished product.

Pros:

Vegan and cruelty-free

Variety of formulas for different needs

Made with full-spectrum delta 9 extract

No artificial colors or flavors

Cons:

May have a strong hemp aftertaste

Specs:

Size: 30 gummies per bottle

Strength: 10 mg or 15 mg delta 9 THC per gummy

Flavor(s): Strawberry, Blue Razz, or Mixed Berry

Learn more about Elevate Delta 9 Gummies today

3. Best Organic Delta 9 THC Gummies: CBDfx Delta-9 THC Gummies + CBD

Check Price

Why We Like Them:

Taking delta-9 THC and CBD together can help ease pain more effectively than taking either compound on its own. So, if you’re struggling with pain, you’re likely to get good results from CBDfx Delta-9 THC Gummies + CBD. Each gummy contains either 5 mg or 10 mg of delta-9 THC plus 25 mg CBD.

Customers say one of these gummies can cause a headache to fade away within 30 – 60 minutes. Those with arthritis find that taking these gummies once or twice daily helps keep their joints looser and less inflamed. Reviewers say the Berry Buzz flavor tastes like real fruit, and they find these gummies only have a slight hemp taste.

CBDfx Delta-9 THC Gummies + CBD are medically reviewed. They have been lab-tested for potency and are solvent-free. These gummies are sweetened with organic cane sugar and tapioca syrup, and their color comes from tomato lycopene, a natural ingredient.

Pros:

Medically reviewed and lab-tested

Made with natural ingredients

Delicious berry flavor

Contains organic hemp

Cons:

May be too relaxing for daytime use

Specs:

Size: 20 or 40 gummies per bottle

Strength: 5 mg or 10 mg delta-9 THC per serving

Flavor(s): Berry Buzz

Learn more about CBDfx Delta-9 THC Gummies + CBD today

4. Most Relaxing THC Edibles: Soul Out of Office THC Gummies

Check Price

Why We Like Them:

For simple relaxation that will ease your worries and help you enjoy your downtime, we suggest using Soul Out of Office THC Gummies. With 3 mg delta-9 THC and 30 mg CBD per gummy, these candies will give you a balanced vibe. If 3 mg is a little too much delta-9 for you, Soul also offers a version with 1.5 mg delta-9 THC and 15 mg CBD.

Soul Out of Office THC Gummies are made from organic hemp. They are fully vegan and gluten-free, so they suit various dietary needs. Customers appreciate that they are sweetened with real sugar and colored with natural coloring agents.

You can review the lab test results for these gummies on Soul’s website. They recommend eating 1/2 to 1 gummy at a time, which most customers find is the perfect serving size for relaxation. Some reviewers mention taking these gummies in the evening to help them unwind from the day and enjoy a show or movie.

Pros:

Optimal for microdosing

Made with organic hemp

Vegan, gluten-free, and made with natural ingredients

Cons:

May not be potent enough for experienced users

Specs:

Size: 30 gummies per jar

Strength: 1.5 mg or 3 mg delta-9 THC per gummy

Flavor(s): Blue Raspberry or Raspberry

Learn more about Soul Out of Office THC Gummies today

5. Most Potent Delta 9 THC Gummies: Summit Delta-9 Gummies

Check Price

Why We Like Them:

Summit Delta 9 Gummies are a great choice for experienced users or those who need serious relief from chronic pain, anxiety, or insomnia. With 15 mg delta 9 THC each, these gummies pack quite a punch. Some customers only need to take half a gummy to get the desired effect.

These gummies are shaped like rings and coated in sugar, which makes them fun to eat. They typically start working in about a half hour, and the effects last 4 to 6 hours. Reviewers say they are good at relieving pain, such as headaches and menstrual cramps. Customers with anxiety also find that taking these gummies in the morning helps them power through the day without worries.

Summit has every batch of these gummies lab-tested for potency. They also test to ensure the gummies are free from common contaminants, including mycotoxins, pesticides, and solvents. All three flavors are made without artificial colors and flavorings.

Pros:

Made with organic ingredients and natural flavors

Fun gummy ring shape

Ships to all 50 states

Cons:

Need to subscribe or spend a certain amount to get free shipping

Specs:

Size: 20 gummies per bag

Strength: 15 mg delta-9 THC per gummy

Flavor(s): Peach, Green Apple, and Strawberry

Learn more about Summit Delta-9 Gummies today

How We Picked The Best Delta 9 Gummies

What makes us so sure these are the five best delta 9 gummies, you might ask? Well, we were quite thorough in our review of various brands, and we chose these five options after a very comprehensive and systematic review. We relied not only on product descriptions, but also on numerous customer reviews as sources of information. Here are the key criteria across which we compared the various THC gummies:

Ingredient Quality

To ensure we only recommended federally legal products, we sought out gummies made with hemp-derived delta 9. We made sure the hemp derived THC came from hemp grown within the United States. We also looked into the quality of the other ingredients used in these THC gummies. Whenever possible, we gave preference to products made with natural ingredients and without artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.

Effects as Noted By Reviewers

Our goal was to select the best THC gummies with a variety of effects – some that are more relaxing, and others that are more energizing and uplifting. Regardless of the exact effects each of the THC gummies had to offer, we wanted to make sure those effects were experienced consistently from customer to customer. So, we read a lot of reviews to get a good, overall idea of how each of these THC gummies performs. The delta 9 gummies featured here all receive predominantly glowing reviews from customers who praise their effectiveness.

Lab Testing Protocols

It’s never wise to buy or take delta 9 gummies that have not undergone third party lab testing. As such, we only recommended lab-tested THC gummies in this article. Testing establishes that the THC gummies do not contain any contaminants, like lead or fungal spores. It also measures the exact amount of THC in the gummies, which allows for more accurate dosing.

How To Find The Best Delta 9 Gummies for You

Which delta 9 gummies should you order? Pick a few that sound appealing, and then read a little more about each of those brands. As you read, pay close attention to the following details.

Potency

The term “potency” refers to the amount of delta 9 THC in each gummy. It’s usually expressed in milligrams. Some CBD gummies only contain 3 mg THC, while others contain 10 mg or even 15 mg of THC.

If you know how much THC you like to take, look for gummies that contain that amount, so you only need to take one gummy per serving. If this will be your first time taking THC gummies, err on the side of a less-potent option. If you find they’re not strong enough, you can always take two at a time.

Other Cannabinoids

Do the THC gummies you’re looking at contain only delta 9 THC, or do they also contain other hemp-derived cannabinoids? Some of these other hemp-derived cannabinoids offer additional benefits that you might be seeking.

CBD : This non-intoxicating compound is great for pain relief and relaxation. It often serves to enhance these benefits of delta-9 THC.

: This non-intoxicating compound is great for pain relief and relaxation. It often serves to enhance these benefits of delta-9 THC. CBN : CBN has similar effects to CBD, but is even more relaxing. It’s often added to hemp-derived products that are made to enhance sleep and manage insomnia.

: CBN has similar effects to CBD, but is even more relaxing. It’s often added to hemp-derived products that are made to enhance sleep and manage insomnia. Delta-8: Delta 8 THC is a “milder” form of THC that has similar effects to delta 9. Taking the two cannabinoids together may intensify their effects.

Flavor

Flavor is largely a matter of preference. If you like berry flavors, berry THC gummies are likely a good choice. If orange is your favorite, look for orange-flavored gummies.

Primary Effects

The effects of THC gummies vary a bit from product to product depending on the amount of delta 9 THC in the gummies, the other cannabinoids they contain, and whether the product contains hemp terpenes. So, read a few reviews to see what effects most other customers notice with each gummy brand. Do those effects match your needs?

Other Types of Delta 9 THC Products

While many customers love delta 9 gummies, there are other hemp-derived delta 9 products that may be a better fit for some people.

Delta 9 Drinks

Delta 9 drinks are simply beverages that have been infused with hemp derived delta 9 THC. These are fun to drink at parties. People often use them as an alternative to alcoholic beverages and appreciate that they can take the edge off of social anxiety. If you look around, you’ll find a wide variety of delta 9 THC seltzers and sodas. Pick a flavor you enjoy, and sip away.

Delta 9 Vape Pens

Do you need your delta 9 THC to kick in faster? Edible hemp products usually take 30 – 60 minutes to start working since the THC first needs to be absorbed through your digestive tract. Vaporized THC products kick in a lot faster. You can expect to feel the effects within a few minutes, and often even sooner.

Delta 9 vape pens contain a concentrated solution of hemp-derived delta 9 THC. When this solution is heated, it turns into a vapor. You inhale that vapor into your lungs, hold it in for a second or two, and then exhale.

The only real downside to delta 9 THC vape products is that they don’t last as long. The effects often wear off within 2 or 3 hours. The vapor may also irritate your respiratory tract if you are prone to asthma.

There are two main types of delta 9 vape pens you can choose from. The first is disposable pens, which you throw away when they become empty. The second is reusable pens, which are compatible with disposable cartridges. When one cartridge becomes empty, you pop a new one into place. Disposable pens typically cost less up-front, but a reusable pen tends to be less expensive, long-term.

Delta 9 Capsules

Delta 9 capsules are basically gelatin or vegetable cellulose capsules that have been filled with a liquid solution containing hemp derived delta 9 THC. You swallow the capsule with a sip of water, and you start feeling the effects within 30 – 60 minutes.

People often prefer delta 9 capsules when they want to take their delta-9 very discreetly. This is also a sugar-free option, which makes it favorable for those with dental health concerns or high blood sugar.

Potential Side Effects of Delta 9 THC

Most people don’t have to worry about side effects when taking hemp-derived delta 9 THC. The amount contained in most federally legal gummies is enough to allow you to enjoy the benefits of delta 9 THC without too much risk of negative effects. However, if you consume larger doses of THC, you may experience some or all of the following side effects:

Extreme Tiredness : People describe this as feeling unable to get off the couch. This feeling can be nice if you’re trying to go to sleep, but it may be perceived as a side effect if you were hoping your hemp-derived THC would energize you. Stick to a lower dose or take some CBD with your delta-9 to avoid this effect.

: People describe this as feeling unable to get off the couch. This feeling can be nice if you’re trying to go to sleep, but it may be perceived as a side effect if you were hoping your hemp-derived THC would energize you. Stick to a lower dose or take some CBD with your delta-9 to avoid this effect. Dizziness: Feeling like the world is spinning is not uncommon with larger doses of THC. Eating a snack may help. You may also want to lie down and distract yourself with a good movie or TV show.

Feeling like the world is spinning is not uncommon with larger doses of THC. Eating a snack may help. You may also want to lie down and distract yourself with a good movie or TV show. Nausea: You can often ease nausea by taking some CBD and eating a snack. Sipping some water or juice can help, too. If you experience nausea even with low doses of THC, you may want to try a THC vape product instead of delta 9 gummies.

FAQs

How many THC gummies should I take?

Most delta 9 THC gummies are formulated so that taking one gummy will give you the effects you’re after. With that being said, everyone reacts to THC a little differently, and gummies do come in different potencies. If you’re really sensitive to THC or your gummies are stronger, you can absolutely take just half a gummy. Similarly, if you decide one gummy isn’t giving you enough relief, you can take one and a half or even two at a time. Just remember to start slow and increase your dose a little at a time to avoid over-doing it.

What happens if I take too many THC gummies?

If you take too many THC gummies, your risk of side effects will increase. Common side effects of delta 9 THC include feeling overly tired, nauseous, and dizzy. Some people become a bit disoriented or confused. The good news is that these effects will wear off within a few hours. In the meantime, you can make the experience more pleasant by sipping some water and having a small snack. People often find taking CBD helps them feel better, too.

What is the difference between delta 8 THC and delta 9 THC?

Delta 8 and delta 9 are both forms of THC. In a chemical sense, they differ by the location of one double bond between carbons in the molecule. In delta 8 THC, this bond is at the 8th carbon, and in delta 9 THC, the bond is at the 9th carbon.

These two forms of THC have similar effects, which include pain relief, relaxation, and euphoria. However, delta 9 THC tends to be stronger than delta-8 THC, especially in terms of its psychoactive effects. Both kinds of THC can lead to a positive result on a drug test if that drug test is designed to detect THC. Most hemp derived cannabis products contain either delta 8 or delta 9 THC, but some do contain a combination of both.

Is delta 9 THC legal?

Delta 9 THC is federally regulated, or in other words, legal under some circumstances. Only hemp-derived delta-9 THC is permitted. Under the law, hemp is defined as a cannabis plant that contains less than 0.3% THC. Cannabis plants that contain more than 0.3% THC are considered marijuana plants and are not legal on a federal level.

Conclusion

If you are struggling with chronic pain, anxiety, or even a low mood, delta 9 gummies are a great remedy to explore. The brands featured in this article are all top-quality choices. Whether you’re looking for a low-dose gummy or a more potent one, a berry-flavored gummy or a citrus one, you’ll find an option that fits your needs. Before long, your stress will be melting away.

Related Content:

Paid Post by Originated Media. Originated Media receives commissions for purchases made through links in this post.

This article has been supplied by Originated Media, a paid advertiser. The editorial staff of Chicago magazine had no role in this post’s preparation.