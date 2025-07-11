There’s a cascade of candidates running for Congress this year, as a result of retirements and members of Congress trying to move up to the Senate. Here’s who we know is running in the contested races, with their occupations and their campaign websites, if they have one, along with some insight on the frontrunners (for now).

U.S. Senate (incumbent: Dick Durbin)

Democratic:

Robin Kelly, U.S. representative

Raja Krishnamoorthi, U.S. representative

Kevin Ryan, former Chicago Public Schools teacher

Juliana Stratton, lieutenant governor

Republican:

Douglas Bennett, businessman

John Goodman, air force veteran

Pamela Denise Long, political commentator

Richard Porter, former Republican National Committeeman (considering)

Krishnamoorthi has been raising money for years in expectation of running for Durbin’s Senate seat. He’s been so successful that he has $19 million in the bank, far more than any member of Illinois’s congressional delegation. As lieutenant governor, Stratton holds a do-nothing office whose occupants have often tried, and always failed, to move up to the Senate. However, she has the endorsements of Governor JB Pritzker and Senator Tammy Duckworth — which comes with access to Pritzker’s billions. Stratton raised $1 million in her first fundraising quarter as a Senate candidate. Kelly, who has neither money nor endorsements, looks like the third wheel in this race.

U.S. Representative, 2nd District (incumbent: Robin Kelly)

Democratic:

Yumeka Brown, Metropolitan Water Reclamation District board member

Eric France, president, The France Group

Jesse Jackson Jr., former U.S. representative (considering)

Robert Peters, state senator

Donna Miller, Cook County commissioner

Adal Regis, policy strategist

Jeremy Young, youth pastor

State Senator Peters appears to be the favorite in this district, which covers the south side and the south suburbs all the way to Kankakee. Peters has so far raised $415,000 and been endorsed by national figures: U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont and former Democratic National Committee vice co-chair David Hogg. The big question in this race is whether former Representative Jesse Jackson Jr. will try to reclaim his seat. Jackson left Congress in 2012, allegedly for health reasons, then served a prison sentence for misusing campaign funds. Jackson’s candidacy has the support of former Representative Bobby Rush. And the Jackson name is prominent on the South Side: Jackson’s brother, Representative Jonathan Jackson, represents the neighboring 1st District.

U.S. Representative, 8th District (incumbent: Raja Krishnamoorthi)

Democratic:

Republican:

Mark Rice, CEO

This looks like a three-person race between Ahmed, Morrison, and Bankole. Ahmed, who challenged Krishnamoorthi for the seat in 2002, has the endorsement of California Representative Ro Khanna. Morrison, a Cook County commissioner, has the endorsement of Illinois Representative Eric Sorenson, as well as state Senators Rob Martwick and Adriane Johnson and state Representative Kelly Cassidy. Bankole has political experience, having worked as a constituent services liaison for Krishnamoorthi and now a regional director for Durbin.

U.S. Representative, 9th District (incumbent: Jan Schakowsky)

Democratic:

Republican:

Rocio Cleveland, multilingual paraprofessional and entrepreneur

Mark Su, IT consultant

Who’s going to win this race? With so many candidates running, who knows? Fine and Biss, who is also a former state legislator, have the most experience and name recognition. Biss has been endorsed by a number of state representatives and State Central Committeeman Leo Smith. Fine has the endorsement of four state senate colleagues and Evanston Township Committeeman Jeffrey Schoenberg. Abughazaleh, who has a national following on the internet and started running for the seat before Schakowsky announced her retirement, got an early start on fundraising, collecting $378,000, although most of it came from outside the district. It’s easy to imagine a candidate winning this race with 20 percent of the vote.