There’s a cascade of candidates running for Congress this year, as a result of retirements and members of Congress trying to move up to the Senate. Here’s who we know is running in the contested races, with their occupations and their campaign websites, if they have one, along with some insight on the frontrunners (for now).
U.S. Senate (incumbent: Dick Durbin)
Democratic:
- Robin Kelly, U.S. representative
- Raja Krishnamoorthi, U.S. representative
- Kevin Ryan, former Chicago Public Schools teacher
- Juliana Stratton, lieutenant governor
Republican:
- Douglas Bennett, businessman
- John Goodman, air force veteran
- Pamela Denise Long, political commentator
- Richard Porter, former Republican National Committeeman (considering)
Krishnamoorthi has been raising money for years in expectation of running for Durbin’s Senate seat. He’s been so successful that he has $19 million in the bank, far more than any member of Illinois’s congressional delegation. As lieutenant governor, Stratton holds a do-nothing office whose occupants have often tried, and always failed, to move up to the Senate. However, she has the endorsements of Governor JB Pritzker and Senator Tammy Duckworth — which comes with access to Pritzker’s billions. Stratton raised $1 million in her first fundraising quarter as a Senate candidate. Kelly, who has neither money nor endorsements, looks like the third wheel in this race.
U.S. Representative, 2nd District (incumbent: Robin Kelly)
Democratic:
- Yumeka Brown, Metropolitan Water Reclamation District board member
- Eric France, president, The France Group
- Jesse Jackson Jr., former U.S. representative (considering)
- Robert Peters, state senator
- Donna Miller, Cook County commissioner
- Adal Regis, policy strategist
- Jeremy Young, youth pastor
State Senator Peters appears to be the favorite in this district, which covers the south side and the south suburbs all the way to Kankakee. Peters has so far raised $415,000 and been endorsed by national figures: U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont and former Democratic National Committee vice co-chair David Hogg. The big question in this race is whether former Representative Jesse Jackson Jr. will try to reclaim his seat. Jackson left Congress in 2012, allegedly for health reasons, then served a prison sentence for misusing campaign funds. Jackson’s candidacy has the support of former Representative Bobby Rush. And the Jackson name is prominent on the South Side: Jackson’s brother, Representative Jonathan Jackson, represents the neighboring 1st District.
U.S. Representative, 8th District (incumbent: Raja Krishnamoorthi)
Democratic:
- Junaid Ahmed, small business owner
- Yasmeen Bankole, Hanover Park trustee
- Sanjyot Dunung, small business owner
- Christ Kallas, full-time house spouse
- Neil Khot, entrepreneur
- Kevin Morrison, Cook County commissioner
- Dan Tully, veteran, attorney
- Joseph Wentzel
Republican:
- Mark Rice, CEO
This looks like a three-person race between Ahmed, Morrison, and Bankole. Ahmed, who challenged Krishnamoorthi for the seat in 2002, has the endorsement of California Representative Ro Khanna. Morrison, a Cook County commissioner, has the endorsement of Illinois Representative Eric Sorenson, as well as state Senators Rob Martwick and Adriane Johnson and state Representative Kelly Cassidy. Bankole has political experience, having worked as a constituent services liaison for Krishnamoorthi and now a regional director for Durbin.
U.S. Representative, 9th District (incumbent: Jan Schakowsky)
Democratic:
- Daniel Abrevaya, high school math teacher
- Kat Abughazaleh, social media influencer and political commentator
- Bushra Amiwala, District 73.5 school board member
- Phil Andrew, gun control advocate
- Daniel Biss, Evanston mayor
- Laura Fine, state senator
- Justin Ford, environmental health and safety professional
- Hoan Huynh, state representative
- Miracle Jenkins, former aide to U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky
- Bethany Johnson, LGBTQ+ advocate
- Bruce Leon, 49th Ward Democratic chairman
- Lauren Million, homeless advocate
- Howard Rosenblum, civil rights attorney
- Mike Simmons, state senator
Republican:
- Rocio Cleveland, multilingual paraprofessional and entrepreneur
- Mark Su, IT consultant
Who’s going to win this race? With so many candidates running, who knows? Fine and Biss, who is also a former state legislator, have the most experience and name recognition. Biss has been endorsed by a number of state representatives and State Central Committeeman Leo Smith. Fine has the endorsement of four state senate colleagues and Evanston Township Committeeman Jeffrey Schoenberg. Abughazaleh, who has a national following on the internet and started running for the seat before Schakowsky announced her retirement, got an early start on fundraising, collecting $378,000, although most of it came from outside the district. It’s easy to imagine a candidate winning this race with 20 percent of the vote.