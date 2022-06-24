Mayor Lori Lightfoot called it a “dark day in America.” Governor J.B. Pritzker called for a special session of the General Assembly for reproductive rights. Illinois has, since 2019, a law in place to keep abortion legal even if Roe v. Wade were overturned.

U.S. Senator Dick Durbin said the Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing—planned for July 12—on the “grim reality” of post-Roe America. U.S. Representative Marie Newman shared her own abortion experience. The state’s few Republican representatives celebrated the decision. U.S. Representative Mike Quigley went live in front of the Supreme Court to remind viewers to stay active to protect other rights.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot

It’s a dark day in America for people who care about civil rights and equal justice under the law. pic.twitter.com/SNLLQiaJq9 — Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) June 24, 2022

Governor J.B. Pritzker

Let me be clear: even with the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, abortion is still safe and legal in Illinois.



This is a direct assault on self-determination and the right to privacy. But we cannot allow the radical right to take our power away.



The fight continues. — JB Pritzker (@JBPritzker) June 24, 2022

U.S. Illinois Senators Dick Durban and Tammy Duckworth

Today’s decision eliminates a federally protected constitutional right that has been the law for nearly half a century. As a result, millions of Americans are waking up in a country where they have fewer rights than their parents and grandparents. https://t.co/zA3WkEusiC — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) June 24, 2022

I am outraged and horrified—this outcome is a nightmare that robs women of their right to make their own choices about their healthcare and their bodies, and it paves the way for a nationwide abortion ban that Republicans have been seeking for decades. https://t.co/7lX4gVfSIn — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) June 24, 2022

Illinois U.S. Representatives

A joyous victory for Life! The end of Roe is the beginning of a new chapter, where we embrace a culture of life with a reverence for God’s children. I applaud President Trump, who delivered on his promise of a Court that would honor the Constitution and our sacred right to life. pic.twitter.com/XcZpYNLu08 — Rep. Mary Miller (@RepMaryMiller) June 24, 2022

This is a historic and incredible day for Life and the unborn in America, a day that all of us in the pro-life movement have been praying for and working towards. The Supreme Court was absolutely right to overturn previous, wrongly-decided abortion decisions. pic.twitter.com/vh1ciN6NmT — US Rep Rodney Davis (@RodneyDavis) June 24, 2022

I am outraged by SCOTUS’ decision to overturn women’s most fundamental right to control their own bodies, health & futures.



Know this, I will NEVER stop fighting to defend every woman’s right to make health care decisions against radical, anti-choice politicians. #WeWontGoBack https://t.co/QScdEHkiD3 — Rep. Sean Casten (@RepCasten) June 24, 2022

The extremists on the court want to turn back the clock and strip Americans of fundamental personal rights. We can’t let them succeed. https://t.co/1KVgCLxGdT — Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (@CongressmanRaja) June 24, 2022

If I had not had access to safe, legal abortion when I was 19, I would not be in Congress today.



My statement on the Supreme Court’s disgraceful decision to overturn Roe v. Wade ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Q79rVZLcJW — Congresswoman Marie Newman (@RepMarieNewman) June 24, 2022

By striking down #Roe, SCOTUS has turned back the clock on women’s rights by denying them autonomy over their own bodies. — Bobby L. Rush (@RepBobbyRush) June 24, 2022

I’m outside the Supreme Court right now: pic.twitter.com/trFZCNyFUe — Mike Quigley (@RepMikeQuigley) June 24, 2022

Today’s SCOTUS decision is not only about access to abortion care—it is an attack on a person’s right to control their own life, body, and future, and we should all be enraged. The Senate must take action NOW to codify access to abortion care. — Congressman Chuy García (@RepChuyGarcia) June 24, 2022

We’re marching to the Supreme Court right now to tell them we #wontgoback. pic.twitter.com/L3NDhfpVfl — Rep. Cheri Bustos (@RepCheri) June 24, 2022

Abortion IS health care. I am OUTRAGED by the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn a fundamental right — the right to control our own bodies, health, and futures. Know this: I will NEVER stop fighting for accessible abortion for all. #WeWontGoBack — Jan Schakowsky (@janschakowsky) June 24, 2022

We are going to fight to get women back their choice. pic.twitter.com/Itp2HUvkT0 — Rep. Brad Schneider (@RepSchneider) June 24, 2022

In Thomas’ own words: they will soon target access to contraception, same-sex relationships, and same-sex marriage.



Restricting abortion access is just the beginning. pic.twitter.com/6Y80B4hxtA — Congressman Bill Foster (@RepBillFoster) June 24, 2022

Today’s Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade is infuriating. The erasure of 50 years of precedent will have a detrimental impact on many Americans. We must continue to work in Congress to protect the right to abortion. https://t.co/LQaXCC6ug8 — Robin Kelly (@RepRobinKelly) June 24, 2022