Mayor Lori Lightfoot called it a “dark day in America.” Governor J.B. Pritzker called for a special session of the General Assembly for reproductive rights. Illinois has, since 2019, a law in place to keep abortion legal even if Roe v. Wade were overturned.

U.S. Senator Dick Durbin said the Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing—planned for July 12—on the “grim reality” of post-Roe America. U.S. Representative Marie Newman shared her own abortion experience. The state’s few Republican representatives celebrated the decision. U.S. Representative Mike Quigley went live in front of the Supreme Court to remind viewers to stay active to protect other rights.

