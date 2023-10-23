Maybe you like to visit the Garfield Park or Lincoln Park conservatories during the winter months. Now imagine if you were able to have your own hothouse. As the weather turns colder, I thought I’d share some properties for sale that are perfect for anyone who enjoys home gardening year round. To be clear, greenhouse is defined as a glass structure in which plants are protected from outside conditions like frost. Because sunlight shines through the glass walls and roof, it stays warm inside so vegetables or orchids can survive. A greenhouse can also serve as a lush getaway that just so happens to be right outside your door. It’s perfect when you’re located in the city of Chicago, such as the one-of-a-kind home in Ravenswood Manor — a neighborhood that got its start as farmland growing flowers, celery, and pickles.

According to the La Grange Historical Society, this beautiful Arts & Crafts house was originally designed for Joseph and Emma Lyon in 1909. The architect, C.F. Jobson, worked for the Pullman Company when it was built. On the market for the first time in over 30 years, the 6,072-square-foot home comes with seven bedrooms and five full bathrooms, plus lots of vintage charm (just look at the quarter-sawn oak trim and all the other great architectural details). But what really sells this home is the outdoor space: You’ll find winding stone paths, a stream, koi fish pond, and a restored Foley-built greenhouse.

Close to the tourist spot of Lake Geneva is the historic town of Burlington. Located in the Kane Street Historic District, this impressive 5,200-square-foot single-family residence entirely made of local limestone was designed by Milwaukee architect Edward Townsend Mix for original owner Anthony Meinhardt in 1882 (a large wraparound porch and porte-cochere was added in 1914). There is another Wisconsin connection with the parquet flooring done by the founder of Johnson Wax. With over a half acre of grounds, the historically significant home also comes with an attached greenhouse.

Not far from the Chicago River on a quiet cul-de-sac in the Ravenswood Gardens neighborhood is a stucco home on an oversized triangular lot. Though an older residence, there have been plenty of updates through the years with a new roof, kitchen appliances, and refinished floors. But you’d hardly believe what is behind the backyard fence. In addition to a greenhouse, the charming backyard also has a putting green, koi pond, and a wood-burning pizza oven along with a covered outdoor dining area.

This Chicago two-flat is located on a double corner lot in the Avondale community. If you like retro, colorful interior design, then you’ll love what this place has to offer (but remember, it’s just aesthetics and can easily be changed). This is a great opportunity for new owners to use the multi-unit building as a rental or Airbnb. Like all the other properties for sale, it comes with a greenhouse/potting shed — a perfect space for anyone with a green thumb. While the backyard looks like a great hang out spot with its multiple covered seating areas.

Last but not least is a literal time capsule situated on 2.5 acres in East Lake Forest. The seven-bedroom, five-bathroom residence (and obviously with an attached greenhouse) hit the market for the first time a few months ago since its construction in the 1950s. Maybe you can’t look past the outdated interior and high price tag (though there has been a $1.8 million price cut), but this property certainly has one thing going for it: the lovely grounds full of mature trees and lush gardens that afford lots of privacy and is perfect for anyone who is fond of horticulture.