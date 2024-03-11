A rare event occurred this past week when a Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home was put up for sale. Between 1915 and 1917, the famous architect designed seven affordable prefabricated housing prototypes known as the American System-Built Homes for Milwaukee manufacturer Arthur L. Richards. It was an attempt to solve the small house problem in the U.S., and Richards’s factory would pre-cut the materials and ship them as packaged kits to builders around the Midwest for the assembly and construction of these homes. According to the Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy, about 20 ASBH residences were built, but only 11 are known to still exist in the wild (although more may still be out there). While this recently listed property is no longer affordable for most modern-day buyers, it is worth checking out for anyone interested in an architecturally significant but perfectly livable home. And while we’re in Wilmette, I thought I’d explore other options available — they’re all a bit pricey, but amazing.

Three years ago in a closed sale, Frank Lloyd Wright’s 1916 Lewis E. Burleigh House was sold for its full asking price of $635,000. After some renovations, which included adding both a full ensuite bathroom off the primary bedroom and a brand new kitchen, the home is now back on the market. The cottage-like bungalow, based on ASBH model C3, is on the small size for the North Shore. It comes with 1,460 square feet of interior space that includes a Roman brick fireplace and wood banding. But unusual for a Wright design, it features a finished basement. The property is walking distance to both the CTA’s Linden Avenue station and Lake Michigan.

Known as the “Tulip House,” this grand 1910 brick Prairie School residence is on the market for the first time in almost 40 years. The nearly 5,000-square-foot house features five bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and is situated on one of Wilmette’s many brick-lined streets. Some of its beautiful architectural details include a mahogany fireplace, decorative plaster relief ceiling, art glass windows, and a carved baluster in the wooden staircase. Not even a week after it was listed for sale, the property is already contingent as of this writing.

Wilmette annexed 22 acres of an unincorporated triangle once called “No Man’s Land” in 1942. High-rise apartments like this 1960s building eventually replaced the stretch of land on the lakefront that was once an enclave for bootleggers. One of the largest units, this 2,000-square-foot penthouse features three bedrooms (plus a den), two and a half bathrooms, and an enclosed balcony. The $2,000 monthly HOA fees are high but cover an outdoor pool, private beach, valet parking, and on-site manager.

Since it last sold six years ago, this vintage brick home has been renovated but still retains its original features. You can see that with the arched doorways, brick fireplace, beautiful woodwork, and front staircase. Located on a large, lush lot in West Wilmette, the 2,072-square-foot residence features four bedrooms and two-and-half bathrooms. Some of its updates include an eat-in kitchen and an updated bathroom, while the third floor would make a great office space or extra bedroom.

Wilmette’s Indian Hill Estates was established in 1926, taking its name from the adjacent country club. Fashionable historical revival homes line its curving roads, such as this large Norman Revival design with half-timbering and a side wing porch designed by architect Karl K. Rabig in 1931. The 8,511-square-foot mansion is situated on nearly a full acre and includes everything one would anticipate from a high-priced property. But just look at all those gorgeous details: the black and white patterned flooring in the foyer, the wood paneling, and pops of color.