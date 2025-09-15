When looking at real estate in big cities, sometimes it’s not about square footage or what’s brand new and trendy. Often, people simply want a character-filled property featuring historic architectural elements, appropriate updates, and walkability in a great neighborhood. We are fortunate to live in a place like Chicago, with so many magnificent residential buildings to choose from. Last week I shared a beautiful row house in the commuter suburb of Oak Park, so I decided to take a look at what historic lofts and row homes are currently available on the real estate market within the city itself. In addition to their aesthetic appeal, each property tells a story through architecture from different eras of Chicago’s built environment, whether it is a brick row house on the near West Side built just five years after the Great Chicago Fire or an early industrial loft conversion from a time when Lincoln Park was a gritty neighborhood filled with factories.

Photos courtesy of Redfin

This historic brick row house, originally built in 1889, is located at the end of a cul-de-sac in Lincoln Park. The 1,655-square-foot residence with three bedrooms and two full bathrooms still retains its charming historic facade but has been tastefully updated inside. Some of its modernization includes a floating staircase, finished basement on the lower level, new kitchen, spa-like bathroom with heated flooring and a glass shower, and numerous skylights to brighten up the space. There is a detached one-car garage, but the property is close to public transit, stores, and restaurants.

Located a few blocks away from our first property along the Clybourn Corridor is a former player-piano factory built for the Smith, Barnes & Strohber Company. When the factory left town, the structure was converted into lofts in the 1980s. This 1,733-square-foot, two-bedroom penthouse features an open-concept layout with 14-foot-high ceilings. It includes an elevated den that opens directly onto the balcony, lofted office with a built-in desk, and bonus flexible room on the top floor with a wood-burning stove (perfect for guests or as a cool hangout space). There is also a 600-square-foot rooftop deck that offers sweeping views of the city.

Near the United Center, where there is a proposed $7 billion development project in the works, stands an 1876 brick rowhouse that underwent a major remodeling five years ago. The real estate listing does not give a clear indication of its exact square footage inside, but the single-family residence includes four bedrooms, two full bathrooms, one half bathroom, and a finished basement (maybe a potential in-law suite or granny flat?). Although it is an attached home, the backyard has a serene outdoor space with a privacy fence, covered lower level with lights, and large trees and bushes.

If you like architecture with some personality, then this converted loft in a former perfume factory in Logan Square might be the perfect place for you. Known as St. George Lofts and originally constructed around 1925, this 1,556-square-foot, two-bed, two-bath corner unit features exposed brick walls, oversized windows, and 16-foot-high timber ceilings that reflect its industrial past. The primary bedroom spans the entire second floor but could easily be repurposed as an office or lounge area. The property, which includes $575 HOAs, comes with two parking spaces in the attached heated garage (one owned, one leased). However, a car may not be essential given its proximity to the 606 and the Blue Line.

I couldn’t resist sharing a property that’s part of the landmarked McCormick Row Houses, currently for sale for the first time in almost 15 years. The McCormick Theological Seminary originally built them between 1884 and 1889 as a source of rental income. This 3,600-square-foot, five-bedroom residence appears to be bright and airy, thanks to its painted wood trim that brightens up the interior. There are plenty of updates, including a newer kitchen and finished basement, which is not always a guarantee with old homes like this one. I absolutely love the picturesque backyard!