Chicago’s classic courtyard building is hard to miss. The iconic multi-family residential building, typically U-shaped or L-shaped with a half-court, is primarily found in pre-WWII neighborhoods away from Chicago’s central core, such as Edgewater, Hyde Park, and even in commuter suburbs like Oak Park. They offer ventilation, natural light, and green space, which was not always a guarantee in the era before they were constructed. A 1902 ordinance was passed to prevent the dangerous conditions previously associated with tenement housing. Instead of the crowded, poorly lit, under-ventilated apartments of the 19th century, courtyard buildings allowed cross-breezes, greater privacy, and space to move around. Unlike newer condominiums, these walk-up buildings often have accessibility challenges and typically do not include parking or modern amenities. However, they are a great option if you are looking for affordable housing with vintage charm in excellent locations near public transit.

Photos courtesy of Redfin, VHT Studios, Skye High Estate Imagery

The Pattington, located near the lake in Uptown, was designed by architect David Postle in 1904 and consists of a pair of four-story, U-shaped courtyard buildings containing 72 units. At the time of its construction, it was the largest apartment complex in the city. Located at the rear of the courtyard, this unit features three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and plenty of vintage details, including a living room fireplace with original tiles, a pier mirror in the foyer, and a butler’s pantry with built-ins. The HOAs are high at $1,072 per month, but they cover storage, a bike room, an on-site manager/engineer, and a service elevator (not always a guarantee in such a building).

In Rogers Park, a rarely available south-facing unit that is located within a deep courtyard building is currently on the market. This 1,100-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo stands out due to its exposed walls and updated, open-concept interior. The real estate photos give it a treehouse feel, as the windows reveal the lush greenery outside. Like the last property, this home is right by the lake. The $387 monthly HOA includes water, insurance, lawn care, maintenance, and snow removal services.

This brick courtyard building in Hyde Park with a green tile roof is located directly across the street from the former home of Bobby Franks (for the history geeks out there!) near Washington Park. The 1,100-square-foot condo with $661 monthly HOAs features one of the largest layouts in the building, with two bedrooms, one bathroom, an in-unit washer and dryer, and a balcony that overlooks the courtyard. It has a fresh, updated interior, although the kitchen likely needs renovating.

While U-shaped courtyards are the most common type, Chicago also has plenty of half-courtyard or L-shaped courtyard buildings. This two-bedroom, one-bathroom condo in Edgewater has an eat-in kitchen, a separate laundry room, and an additional storage space. French doors appear to separate the main living room from a small den. The $491 monthly HOAs cover utilities and maintenance. The property is just steps away from everything on Clark Street, along with the Granville Red Line station and multiple bus routes.

Oak Park is home to numerous vintage courtyard buildings at various price points. This one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit with $267 monthly HOAs is on the smaller side, spanning only 824 square feet. However, I find it kind of cute (maybe it’s the pink kitchen with breakfast bar?) and it is ideal for a single person. The property recently received a $10,000 price reduction, probably due to the fact it is located on a busy street.