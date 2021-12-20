The Bulls are back! I lived through the Michael Jordan era of the Chicago Bulls when they won six championships between 1991-98, so it’s hard to believe the Bulls are one of the best teams in the entire NBA right now. If you are a longtime fan it was a dark period for a while, as they were one of the worst teams in the league with a regular season winning percentage of 33.9% from 2017-20. But the Bulls are now a fun team to watch. They are off to a great start and might be actual contenders in the Eastern Conference to get to the NBA Finals. So with that in mind, I thought it would be fun to check out some Chicagoland basketball-themed properties currently for sale.

There are a lot of wow moments while clicking through the photos of this extravagant 5-year-old mansion in Burr Ridge. There is opulence galore from the yoga room and sauna to the mirrored elevator and Swarovski crystal artwork. But what takes it to a whole other level, especially for Chicago Bulls fans, is the 30-foot, below-ground basketball court with the Bulls’ logo painted in the middle of the hardwood floor. This over-the-top court includes a full spectators’ lounge with bar, separate entrance to the court, private locker, and changing area. Plus it was built with sound-proof technology.

If your dream is to live in a luxury Streeterville penthouse with its own private full-sized basketball court and three 500-gallon saltwater fish tanks, then do I have a place for you! Located on top of the Riverview East development right next to the Chicago River, the custom-designed 9,300-square-foot duplex is full of opulence like the million-dollar imported Italian stone seen in the curved marble staircase and the marble jacuzzi. The three bedroom suites all have their own balconies. Plus, there is a wraparound terrace with views of Navy Pier, the Chicago Harbor Lock, and Lake Michigan.

At the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in suburban Oswego is this one-of-a-kind property. With such a high price tag, you’d expect amazing perks like a private wood-paneled library with coffered ceiling, custom bar and wine tasting room, exercise facilities, movie theater, and jacuzzi tub. The home not only comes with an incredible basketball court, but it also has private locker rooms. Perfect for playing basketball games with friends and family. Why would you ever want to leave this compound?

With a nearly $6 million price tag, it’s no surprise this 11,000-square-foot home in Lincoln Park is full of amazing features. The eight-bedroom, seven-bathroom home has an elevator that connects all five levels, which includes multiple home offices, two family rooms, home theater, and exercise room. If that wasn’t enough, there’s more than 5,000 square feet of outdoor space like a large rooftop deck with fireplace and hot tub with incredible views of both the downtown skyline and the lakefront. The outdoor staircase is multi-functional and can also be used for seating, located right next to the kids’ basketball court.

We can’t talk about basketball courts without mentioning Michael Jordan. Last year we wrote how the sports legend’s custom-built mansion in Highland Park has lingered on the market for almost ten years. Could it be the price? $14,855,000 — the digits total 23, which just happens to be the number Jordan famously wore for most of his career. That special number also decorates the iron security gate of the seven-acre estate. Behind those gates is everything you could possibly imagine in a 56,000-square-foot property but the main attraction is the regulation-sized basketball gymnasium with MJ’s stylized “Jumpman” logo where the legend himself used to practice with his teammates.