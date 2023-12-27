It’s sometimes easy to forget that outside of the Chicago area, most of Illinois is rural. According to the Illinois Department of Agriculture, farmland in the state covers 27 million acres, which accounts for approximately 75% of the total land area. Most of this acreage is dedicated to growing corn and soybeans. So it should come as no surprise that there are a lot of barns that have become homes, especially in places like McHenry County. With the exception of one real estate listing, all the properties for sale are examples of adaptive reuse, and many of them have retained charming details like exposed rafters and brick walls. As you will see from the following photos, these simple barn-like structures blend in perfectly with their natural surroundings.

In an unincorporated area just outside the charming town of Woodstock, best known as the filming location for Groundhog Day, there is a one-of-a-kind property for sale. Twenty years ago, an old barn was transformed into a stylish three-bedroom, three-bathroom home. The two-acre property includes the main residence, a guest house — plus an artist’s studio and a large three-car garage. For all those buildings, I’d say $549,000 is a reasonable asking price.

Not too far away, in the neighboring city of Crystal Lake, there is another converted barn for sale. The classic wood siding exterior, painted red, adds loads of more charm to the 4,600-square-foot home. Inside you’ll find exposed brick walls, hardwood floors, and beamed ceilings. The lower level includes a one-car garage, mechanicals, a bonus room, and a converted silo used for storage. The best part? The future homeowners can enjoy panoramic views of the endless trees on the private two-acre property from the screened-in porch.

After being on the market for over a year, it seems that this remarkable property is finally under contract as of this writing. While South Barrington is often associated with McMansions and suburban sprawl, this custom-built 8,000-square-foot residence clearly draws inspiration from the area’s agricultural history. The interior is light and airy, with the barn influence evident in the design, showcased by the exposed rafters at the top of the vaulted ceiling in the two-story living room. A covered porch has great views of the property’s five acres, right next to protected wetlands. Talk about privacy and relaxation!

Crossing the state border to share this unique 1930s converted barn in Indiana that has been completely remodeled from top to bottom. Aside from the original stairs, what is the one constant reminder that you’re residing in an old barn? Well, the answer is the exposed rafters and trusses that support the nearly 3,000-square-foot space. They are even creatively incorporated into the brand-new white kitchen. The upstairs loft space has the potential for various uses. Outside, there is an expansive deck that overlooks the mature grounds of the 2.25-acre property.

Last but not least, here is a multi-building listing in Genoa City that would be ideal for a weekend family retreat or a potential investment opportunity. Located 70 miles from downtown Chicago, this million-dollar-plus property spans three wooded acres and features a remodeled three-bedroom, two-bathroom farmhouse, along with a recently renovated barn. The barn itself is perfect for hosting family or friends, with its spacious open layout (complete with exposed rafters) and a “bunk room” featuring enough room for multiple beds. Take Highway 50 and you’ll be just minutes away from Lake Geneva.