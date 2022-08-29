The following duplexes, two-flats, and townhouses for sale around Chicago have one thing in common: beautiful brick facades. I know I’m not the only one who finds the city’s old brick buildings captivating whenever I’m strolling down the street. After all, there is a popular Instagram account called Brick of Chicago. The account’s creator, Will Quam, also leads neighborhood tours that teach people about the various construction methods of our built environment. As you can see in these five real estate listings, Chicago has many handsome brick buildings, whether it’s the Fisher Studio Houses, a 1930s design that’s in perfect unison with its materials, or one of the first converted factories in the South Loop.

The Frank F. Fisher Apartments is a standout in the Gold Coast with its glass block windows and white washed Art Moderne exterior. Designed by Andrew Rebori and Edgar Miller in 1937, behind the building’s entry iron gate are thirteen duplex apartments that open up to a narrow outdoor courtyard. While this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit might be bachelor-sized, the dramatic ceiling height and massive glass block wall help open up and bring light to the main living space. I love how the inner handcrafted wood staircase mimics the curve of the sheltered exterior brick stairwell.

This three-bedroom, three-bathroom townhouse in Hyde Park is set within a complex looking over a shared courtyard. Designed by Ezra Gordon, who worked for famed architect Harry Weese, the 1965 residential building got a refresh last year with a new kitchen that includes trendy white cabinetry, marbled quartz countertops, and subway tile backsplash. The bathrooms, plumbing, and electrical system have also been updated as well. Recently reduced to the sale price of $557,000, the stylish, sun-filled residence is a great mix of old and new.

Located in a late-19th century apartment building in East Lake View, this two-bedroom, three-bathroom duplex is full of coziness and charm. Its street name, Briar Place, comes from Briarcliff Manor, a village in Westchester County, New York. Although an older structure, the main space is open and full of natural light due to its vaulted ceilings and five skylights. There’s also plenty of outdoor space between the deck and balcony off the primary bedroom.

Nearly thirty years ago, the former Eastman Kodak Company Building designed by architects Hill & Woltersdorf in 1905 was converted into 116 residential units now known as Prairie District Lofts. It once housed Family Weekly magazine and Consolidated Book Publishing Company. A recent architect-designed gut rehab of this two-bedroom, two-bathroom duplex might explain why the price jumped 38% since it last sold just three years ago. With its southern exposure and 18-foot timber ceilings, the two-story unit is bright and airy. Some cool details include a custom spiral staircase, spa-like bathrooms, and private rooftop with views of the lake.

This brick two-flat is contingent, but it’s worth sharing if you love beautiful vintage interiors. A contributing property to the tree-lined Logan Boulevard Historic District, there’s a historic photo of the building when it was constructed by M.O. Benson in 1908 — and it has been owned by the same family for over fifty years. The inside units are full of original details like oak trim, mosaic floors, pocket doors, and original built-ins. Let’s hope whoever is the next owner of this $920,000 property respects its history.