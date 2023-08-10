There are some interesting medieval-like properties on the market right now, with some going viral on popular social media accounts like Zillow Gone Wild. The following single-family residences have a slight resemblance or share characteristics to this architecture of days gone by. Or in some cases, they go to the extreme with crenellations and towers, as with the Barrington Hills and Bridgeport homes. Pretend you’re royalty living in Tudor England as you check out the five listings below. My apologies that they do not come with drawbridges, moats, or crown jewels.

Let’s start with a wooded six-acre property in Barrington Hills that hit the market last month for $1.9 million. As reported in Crain’s, 13 years ago the homeowner turned his home into a castle for his young daughter by adding turrets, balconies, battlements, a stone veneer, and wrought iron gate. The inside is more HGTV-inspired than old-fashioned with trendy gray walls and the like. But there are still “royal touches” with an indoor pool and huge wraparound deck. I’d go to battle for that massive laundry room and walk-in closet.

This next property was originally built around 1919, and the English-inspired Tudor Revival home comes with a large turreted entry and high vaulted ceilings with wood beams. In addition to numerous arched doorways, there is even an interior Juliet balcony that overlooks the living room so you can lord over your domain. The 2,818-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bathroom residence was recently reduced in price to $939,000.

At the end of June, Bridgeport’s castle returned to the market at the reduced price of $595,000. More than a decade ago, the current owner, Alex Rico, added a battlement and numerous turrets to his 1890s workers cottage in honor of his late wife Gisela. Rico explained the remodeling in an interview with Block Club Chicago: “I decided after she passed away that she was going to be the queen of my heart for life.” While the castle-like facade certainly grabs people’s attention, the inside of the four-bedroom, three-bathroom home is more traditional-looking.

The castle theme continues in subtle ways with a Wilmette single-family residence that dates from the 1930s. A price cut has brought down the asking price to $805,000 for this 3,406-square-foot home that comes with four bedrooms and two full bathrooms. There are royal touches here and there, from the strong turreted entrance with embellishment, to the stonework around the fireplace. I love the sunroom, vintage bathroom, and how the second floor is multi-level with some spaces elevated over the primary bedroom.

The western suburb of Oak Brook is known for its luxury mansions on large lots that sell for record-breaking prices. Listed at $1.4 million, this 6,412-square-foot residence with over an acre of land is no exception. The castle influence is obvious with the massive entry turret that includes a dramatic multi-level space with wrought iron staircase. Numerous stone arched doorways are found throughout the interior while the outdoor patio has brick crenellations. There is beautiful landscaping in the backyard plus I love the footbridge!